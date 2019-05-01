

CTV Edmonton





Edmonton Oilers season ticket holders won't see a price increase when they renew their tickets for next season.

The team has also added some new incentives to tempt loyal fans to stick with the club, including 15 per cent off on all food and beverages, arena tours and opening select practices. Stable pricing is seen as a very important gesture.

“One of the things we have heard loudly over the last number of months in Edmonton is the economy is having a much more significant impact on our customers businesses and personal lives than it has in a decade in Edmonton so that allowed us to kinda pull back to traditionally where we would have been on pricing of oilers ticket products,” Stew MacDonald of the Oilers Entertainment Group said.

The team has only made the playoffs once in the last 13 years.

Oilers season seat renewals are arriving in mailboxes and inboxes this week.