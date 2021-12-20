Oilers' Nurse, Lagesson enter COVID-19 protocol

Edmonton Oilers defencemen Darnell Nurse and William Lagesson entered the NHL's COVID-19 protocol on Monday.

They join teammates Duncan Keith, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Devin Shore, Ryan McLeod, and head coach Dave Tippett.

The NHL announced on Sunday cross-border games between then and Thursday would be postponed as COVID-19 cases rapidly spread across the league.

The Oilers' games on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday will be played on later dates.

The team's next game is scheduled for Dec. 27 against the Flames in Calgary.

The Flames have had more than 30 members enter the COVID-19 protocol in recent days.