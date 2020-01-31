EDMONTON -- Joakim Nygard will be out long-term after he had surgery Friday to repair a broken hand, the Oilers announced Friday.

The left winger, who has three goals and six assists in 2019-20, sustained the injury Wednesday against the Calgary Flames.

The Oilers also placed defenceman Kris Russell on Injured Reserve under the concussion protocol.

Tyler Benson and William Lagesson will take their place on the Oilers roster, but they won't suit up Friday night as they are expected to arrive in Edmonton just hours before the game.

There is excitement surrounding Benson's NHL debut. The Oilers drafted him 32nd overall in 2016, and the forward has 104 points in 115 games for the Bakersfield Condors of the American Hockey League.

The Oilers host the St. Louis Blues at 7 p.m. MST Friday.