Oilers on the brink of elimination heading into Game 6 of series
The Vegas Golden Knights have the Edmonton Oilers on the playoff ropes in their second-round series.
The Oilers need a win at home Sunday to avoid elimination and force a Game 7 finale in Las Vegas on Tuesday.
Edmonton is the only Canadian team left in Stanley Cup contention this year and faces an uphill battle to stay in it.
Oilers coach Jay Woodcroft shifted attention away from that scenario Saturday to the Golden Knights trying to become the first team in the series to win two straight and close it out on the road.
“We know this having been on the other side of it,” Woodcroft said before leaving Las Vegas. “When you get to trying to find the fourth win of the series, the pressure shifts to that team. We know where the pressure lies in this situation. That’s on Vegas trying to come to our building and close us out in Edmonton.
“We’re looking to go home, play our best game and hold serve.”
The Golden Knights won 4-3 at home in Game 5 with each club missing a premier defenseman serving a one-game suspensions.
Edmonton’s Darnell Nurse and the Golden Knights’ Alex Pietrangelo will both be back after sitting out Friday night.
“He’s an emotional catalyst for us,” Woodcroft said of Nurse. “He’s our do-it-right guy on the back end. He’s someone who we missed yesterday, but we’re excited to have coming in game number six.”
Nurse was suspended for instigating a fight, while Pietrangelo was sanctioned for slashing Leon Draisaitl in Game 4.
Pietrangelo told media in Las Vegas he was sweating watching his team play Friday when he couldn’t.
“It’s an emotional roller-coaster when you’re watching that’s for sure,” he said. “The guys who were watching with me thought I was crazy. I don’t want to be in that situation again.”
The Golden Knights scored two power-play goals — their first power-play goals since Game 1 of the series — and augmented that with two even-strength goals Friday.
While the Oilers continue to lean into their power play, which is converting at 40% in the series, they’ve been outproduced in even-strength goals at 13-8 in favor of Vegas.
After a torrid 13 goals in his first eight playoff games, Draisaitl’s production has dried up the last two games. Oilers captain Connor McDavid, a nominee for this year’s Hart Trophy as NHL MVP, has scored one even-strength goal among his seven in the playoffs.
Edmonton’s goaltender Stuart Skinner was replaced by Jack Campbell in the second period for the second time in three games Friday, although Woodcroft insisted that wasn’t a reflection of the 24-year-old’s performance.
“He’s given us a chance to win,” Woodcroft said. “I’ve pulled him a couple times, but in those pulls that was more to either stem the tide of momentum or to try and change something up. Those are on the team. They’re not on one individual."
Woodcroft would not reveal Saturday if Skinner would start again Sunday or if Campbell would get his first of the playoffs.
“Going to reserve the right to take the time we have before we have to make that decision,” Woodcroft said.
Friday’s game turned on Vegas scoring a second-period, 5-on-3 goal, followed by another power-play goal 29 seconds later when the puck bounced off the skate of McDavid into the open for Reilly Smith to sweep into the net.
The Knights quickly parlayed that momentum into an even-strength goal for a trio of strikes in an 89-second span.
“The game-changer was the 5-on-3,” Woodcroft said. “That allowed them to get some momentum. They hadn’t scored on the power play in a long time. They found a little confidence by scoring 5-on-3, and then they got a break to make it 3-2 a few seconds after that."
Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy said following Friday’s game that even before his team’s three-goal burst, the Oilers lacked the pace they’d had in a 4-1 win in Game 4.
“They didn’t have the same jump that they certainly had in Edmonton in Game 4,” Cassidy said. “We needed to take advantage of that. I think our players sensed it, to be perfectly honest. They just didn’t have the same drive and intensity they had up there. ... The physicality that they showed in Game 4 wasn’t quite as evident. It could be that time of the series where you don’t want to do anything to put your team at a disadvantage."
How an 'energizer bunny,' cheeseburgers and $14 billion helped Canada woo Volkswagen
The $14-billion deal that will see Volkswagen, the world's largest automaker, set up a manufacturing presence in Canada for the first time in history, took a year of negotiations on both sides of the Atlantic Ocean.
Smith says she'll consider changes amid concerns wildfires politicized in election
Mendicino concedes there could be new 'Chinese police stations' in Canada, insists RCMP will shut them down
Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino concedes there may be new so-called 'Chinese police stations' in Canada after saying last month they'd all been shut down, but he insists the RCMP will close any new sites if they do exist.
Wagner mercenary boss suggests Russia may have downed its own military aircraft
The head of Russia's feared Wagner private army suggested Sunday that four Russian military aircraft that reportedly crashed in a region that borders Ukraine may have been shot down by Russia's own forces.
County of Grande Prairie warns of danger of civilian firefighting after incident that endangered crews
As frustration mounts over the response to wildfires that have forced thousands of Albertans to flee their homes and rural properties, one county is warning its residents against "unsanctioned acts" it says put lives in danger.
Bobi, the world's oldest dog, celebrates 31st birthday
Bobi, a Portuguese pooch who was declared the world's oldest dog by Guinness World Records in February, celebrated his 31st birthday on Thursday, according to a news release from Guinness.
Controversy after Quebec teachers replace Mother's Day with celebration of parents
The controversial decision by teachers at a Quebec school to replace Mother's Day events with a celebration of parents has caused ripples all the way to the provincial legislature, but supporters say such moves can benefit children.
Grizzlies suspend Ja Morant after another gun video appears on social media
Memphis guard Ja Morant has been suspended by the Grizzlies after another social media video in which he appears to be holding a gun, and the NBA is looking into the matter again as well.
Leafs Morgan Reilly almost scored a game-tying goal in Game 5 loss against Panthers. Here's why it was disallowed
Smith says she'll consider changes amid concerns wildfires politicized in election
Roads around Chinook mall closed for Mother's Day Run
The roads around CF Chinook Centre are closed until noon Sunday due to the annual Sport Chek Mother's Day Run.
Newsies brings New York City strike to life on stage
Before there was a writer's strike in Hollywood, there was the story of a newsboy strike on Broadway stages.
Street checks: Saskatoon police say some officers confused about the rules
Saskatoon police use of street checks has fallen sharply since the adoption of a 2019 policy restricting the practice, according to a new board of police commissioners report.
Saskatoon police and firefighters aim to recruit women in emergency services
The Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) and the Saskatoon Fire Department (SFD) have teamed together to get women and girls thinking about careers in emergency services.
-
Saskatoon ambulance totaled after collision with SUV
Two paramedics walked away with minor injuries following a crash involving an ambulance and an SUV on Saturday.
'Heavy smoke and fire': House blaze in northwest Regina under investigation
Members of Regina’s Fire and Protective Services (RFPS) worked to get a house fire in the city’s northwest under control Saturday night.
'Very beautiful': Residents welcomed to Government House as coronation celebrations continue
Regina residents continue to celebrate the coronation of King Charles III, with festivities at Government House.
-
How an 'energizer bunny,' cheeseburgers and $14 billion helped Canada woo Volkswagen
Halifax school support staff sound alarm on low wages as strike continues
CUPE members say school support staff incomes in Halifax are not enough, even with the new deal.
Nova Scotia man faces several charges after struggle, standoff with police
RCMP say a 25-year-old man from Nova Scotia's Annapolis Valley faces several charges including assault of a police officer following an incident on Friday.
LEGO enthusiasts build 10,000-piece replica of Halifax Citadel
Maritime LEGO enthusiasts were busy in Halifax Saturday afternoon, putting the finishing touches on their scale replica of the Halifax Citadel National Historic Site.
Racist posters with teen girls' phone numbers hung in GTA town as 'act of revenge,' police say
Three teenage boys are facing harassment charges after police say they hung racist flyers with the phone numbers of two young females listed on them around a Greater Toronto Area town in "an act of revenge."
Two dead after three-vehicle crash in Peel Region
Police say two people have died after a car crash in Caledon, Ont.
Police searching for suspect in daytime sex assault in Toronto's east end
Police are searching for a man accused of sexually assaulting a woman in the city’s east end on Saturday afternoon.
Mournful Mother's Day for bereaved families as cemetery labour standoff continues
Bereaved families are calling on Quebec’s premier to get involved in a labour dispute that has kept Canada’s biggest cemetery closed for five months. The wrought-iron gates of Montreal’s Notre-Dames-Des-Neiges cemetery have been shut to the public since mid-January due to a strike by operations and maintenance workers, with the exception of a few days in early spring.
Quebec pharmacies will stop distributing free COVID-19 tests on Monday, with some exceptions
As of Monday, rapid tests will no longer be available free of charge to the majority of Quebecers. Only those considered vulnerable to complications -- immunosuppressed adults, people over 60, pregnant people and adults living with chronic illness -- and those benefiting from free medication under the public drug insurance plan will have free access to COVID-19 screening tests in pharmacies.
CAQ convention: François Legault scores 98.61% confidence vote
Quebec premier and leader of the Coalition avenir Québec (CAQ) party François Legault scored 98.61 per cent in a vote of confidence by his delegates on Sunday. Around 850 CAQ members gathered at a Sherbrooke convention to show their near-unanimous support for the premier.
Average rent drops below $2,000 a month in Ottawa
The May 2023 rent report from Rentals.ca shows the average rent for apartment and condo listings in Ottawa in April was $1,999 a month, down from $2.090 in March.
Councillor wants Ottawa to immediately explore new technologies for diverting waste from landfills
An Ottawa councillor wants city staff to explore new technologies to divert waste from landfills, as the city looks at implementing a "bag tag" policy to extend the life of the Trail Road landfill.
Fire guts home in Carlsbad Springs overnight
A home in Carlsbad Springs, in Ottawa's rural southeast, was severely damaged by fire overnight.
Some Ontarians will receive a one-time payment from the government soon. Here's what to know
A one-time payment could be deposited in your bank account in the coming weeks.
Roads reopen following downtown Kitchener crash
Regional police were at the intersection of Cedar Street and Charles Street East in Kitchener on Sunday afternoon investigating what appeared to be a serious crash.
One dead following car crash, seven others sent to hospital
One person has died as a result of a two-vehicle crash in Bruce County Saturday evening.
17-year-old arrested in random Weston-area stabbing: Police
Winnipeg police have arrested a 17-year-old in connection to a random stabbing incident early Saturday morning.
The new garden at the Manitoba Legislature honouring residential school victims
Work is underway on a new garden at the Manitoba legislature honouring the memory of the thousands children who died attending residential schools across Canada.
Voters to choose MPs in four federal byelections across country next month
Voters in four federal ridings will go to the polls next month.
'They're not these malicious creatures of the night': UBC researchers collect bat data after deadly fungus found
Vancouver's nightlife stretches further than just the Granville strip. Bats are letting loose and can be seen flying across the city's night sky and coexisting with its urban environment.
Peace River Regional District lifts evacuation order for residents near wildfire
The Peace River Regional District in northern British Columbia says it's lifted an evacuation order for residents of the Goodlow area near Boundary Lake, but is keeping an alert in place as crews continue to battle a nearby blaze.
B.C. healthcare system bracing for "spike" in heat-related illness and injuries
It's a long-established pattern in British Columbia that heat waves prompt a surge of injuries and illnesses, and healthcare agencies are bracing for the first such wave of the season as unseasonably hot weather settles over the province.
Man shot after ramming B.C. RCMP vehicle, injuring officer
British Columbia's police oversight agency is investigating after an officer shot a man who the RCMP say drove into a police vehicle at the North Cowichan-Duncan RCMP detachment, injuring an officer.
One-winged raven learns to paint, recycle to overcome adversity
"He’s like a cheeky toddler!" Adam finds out how a Cowichan Valley raven is overcoming adversity through recycling and painting.
NDP names Sooke school trustee as candidate for Langford-Juan de Fuca byelection
British Columbia's New Democrats have formally named the head of a Victoria-area school board as their candidate in an upcoming byelection to fill the seat once held by former Premier John Horgan.