Oilers open large tent in Ice District for additional watch party space

    Edmonton Oilers fans have a new option to watch playoffs games in Ice District.

    The Oilers are opening a 30,000-square-foot tent for Game 2 and the rest of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

    The heated tent, located in Scotiabank Fan Park next to the arena, includes two giant screens with surround sound, tables and seating space.

    "Whether it’s inside Rogers Place and Ford Hall or outside in Ice Plaza and Fan Park, nothing matches the energy and excitement of Ice District during the playoffs," said Stu Ballantyne, Rogers Place and Ice District president. "We are excited to add another space for Oil Country to come together to cheer on their Oilers."

    The tent opens at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday. It's free and all ages are welcome.

