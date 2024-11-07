Oilers owner Daryl Katz named 29th richest person in Canada

Katz Group and Oilers owner Daryl Katz has been named on Maclean Magazine’s list of the top 40 richest Canadians.

Katz falls 29th on the list with a net worth of $5.84 billion. His rise to extreme wealth began by expanding Rexall drug stores across Canada and selling it to a U.S. pharmaceutical company for $3 billion.

The Edmonton-born billionaire is most known for his involvement with the Oilers, buying the team in 2008 for $200 million.

Katz then spent $2.5 billion to transform downtown Edmonton with the development of ICE District, an area now known for its public plaza, shops and nearby hotels. Katz Group owns DAK Capital, OEG Inc. and Katz Group Real Estate.

Calgary’s Garrett Camp is also included in the list at number 20 with a value of $7.02 billion.

Camp is best known for co-founding Uber in 2009. He stepped down from the board in 2020, pledging to leave half his assets to charity.

He later founded Camp.org, a nonprofit and charitable organization. Camp has helped create projects to detect political deepfakes using AI.

Other billionaires included on the list in Maclean’s Magazine are: