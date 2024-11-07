EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Oilers owner Daryl Katz named 29th richest person in Canada

    Daryl Katz
    Share

    Katz Group and Oilers owner Daryl Katz has been named on Maclean Magazine’s list of the top 40 richest Canadians.

    Katz falls 29th on the list with a net worth of $5.84 billion. His rise to extreme wealth began by expanding Rexall drug stores across Canada and selling it to a U.S. pharmaceutical company for $3 billion.

    The Edmonton-born billionaire is most known for his involvement with the Oilers, buying the team in 2008 for $200 million.

    Katz then spent $2.5 billion to transform downtown Edmonton with the development of ICE District, an area now known for its public plaza, shops and nearby hotels. Katz Group owns DAK Capital, OEG Inc. and Katz Group Real Estate.

    Calgary’s Garrett Camp is also included in the list at number 20 with a value of $7.02 billion.

    Camp is best known for co-founding Uber in 2009. He stepped down from the board in 2020, pledging to leave half his assets to charity.

    He later founded Camp.org, a nonprofit and charitable organization. Camp has helped create projects to detect political deepfakes using AI.

    Other billionaires included on the list in Maclean’s Magazine are:

    • Loblaw president Galen Weston Jr. with a net worth of $18.05 billion;
    • Harrison and Wallace McCain of McCain Foods with a net worth of $13.16 billion;
    • Lululemon founder Dennis “Chip” Wilson with a net worth of $6.28 billion; and
    • The family of Ted Rogers who founded Rogers Communications, their net worth is $12.47 billion

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News