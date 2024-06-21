EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Oilers-Panthers Game 6: Follow live updates here

    Share

    Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final between the Edmonton Oilers and Florida Panthers at Rogers Place is set to start.

    The Oilers won the last two games but the Panthers lead the best-of-seven series 3-2.

    If the Oilers win Friday night, they will force a Game 7 in South Florida on Monday night.

    Follow Game 6 live updates here throughout the night.

    More to come…

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News