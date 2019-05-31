

CTV Edmonton





Assistant coaches Trent Yawney and Manny Viveiros are no longer working with the Edmonton Oilers.

The team confirmed the announcement Friday afternoon, saying both had been "relieved," after TSN radio host Jason Gregor reported the Oilers had “parted ways” with both staff.

Yawney and Viveiros each joined the team last summer under then-head coach Todd McLellan.

Earlier this week, new Oilers coach Dave Tippett said he would meet with the assistants before deciding on a staff.

It has not yet been announced what role, if any, Glen Gulutzan will have with Tippett at the helm.