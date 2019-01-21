

Alex Antoneshyn, CTV Edmonton





The Edmonton Oilers have placed two players on waivers after back-to-back losses over the weekend.

The team announced Monday morning that right wing Ty Rattie and centre Ryan Spooner had been placed on waivers.

The Oilers lost 5-2 to the Calgary Flames on Saturday, then 7-4 against the Carolina Hurricanes on Sunday.

More information is expected following an Oilers team meeting at 10:30 a.m.