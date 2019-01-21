Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Oilers place Rattie, Spooner on waivers
Alex Antoneshyn, CTV Edmonton
Published Monday, January 21, 2019 10:18AM MST
Last Updated Monday, January 21, 2019 2:55PM MST
The Edmonton Oilers have placed two players on waivers after back-to-back losses over the weekend.
The team announced Monday morning that right wing Ty Rattie and centre Ryan Spooner had been placed on waivers.
The #Oilers have placed forwards Ty Rattie & Ryan Spooner on waivers.— Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) January 21, 2019
The Oilers lost 5-2 to the Calgary Flames on Saturday, then 7-4 against the Carolina Hurricanes on Sunday.
More information is expected following an Oilers team meeting at 10:30 a.m.