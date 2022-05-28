Oilers preparing for Colorado Avalanche in NHL Western final
The Edmonton Oilers have made it through two rounds of the NHL playoffs, but they've used two Game 1 mulligans along the way.
They'll look to start strong this time around against the Colorado Avalanche when the Western Conference final kicks off Tuesday in Denver.
“We want to have a good first 10 minutes, good first period,” defenceman Tyson Barrie said Saturday after the Oilers practised at Rogers Place. “Everyone has got to be ready, that's a good club coming against us. In those two (Game 1s) we probably could have played better for sure.
“But they're in the past and they don't carry over.”
In the first round, the Los Angeles Kings built an early 2-0 lead on Edmonton en route to a 4-3 Game 1 victory. The Oilers came back to win the series in seven games.
In their second-round series opener against Calgary, the Oilers gave up two goals just 51 seconds into the game. The Flames went on to win 9-6 before Edmonton stormed back to win four games in a row.
The top-seeded Avalanche, meanwhile, led by blueliner Cale Makar and star forward Nathan MacKinnon, secured their spot in the third round with a Game 6 win over St. Louis on Friday night. Makar was second among league defencemen with 86 points this season and MacKinnon has 13 points in 10 playoff games.
The Oilers, who finished in fifth place - 15 points behind Colorado - in the conference standings, have had standout performances by Connor McDavid and linemate Leon Draisaitl, who share the playoff scoring lead with 26 points apiece.
“We're playing good hockey, we beat a good Calgary team (and) it's only going to get harder,” McDavid said. “We're playing a real good Colorado team and it's going to take our best.”
Coach Jay Woodcroft promised his team would be ready to come out strong at the start of Game 1 against the Avalanche, but noted the Oilers managed to rally in their previous series openers.
“We didn't come out with the wins in game No. 1, but we were in both games,” said Woodcroft. “Both of them were tied in the third period. For us, we look at every inch of film, every inch of preparation and see where we can be better. It's just what we do.
“And in the end, we want to make sure that we're ready to play game No. 1 on Tuesday night. That started today with a little bit of practice, and it's going to carry into our following practices. We will be ready.”
The Oilers and Avalanche faced each other three times in the regular season.
The Avalanche won twice, once in a shootout and another in overtime. Edmonton won 6-3 on April 22, with Evander Kane - who has 12 goals so far in the playoffs - notching a hat trick.
Colorado may be a slight favourite given its top seeding but the fact that the Oilers earned points from all three matchups should buoy them going forward.
Edmonton also enjoyed a little more rest after dispatching the Flames on Thursday night.
Woodcroft said his players have adjusted their styles and handled adversity well in both series.
“Both of those teams represented pretty different challenges,” he said. “For us to navigate our way through each series, which was completely different, I think it serves us well.
“It strengthens and heartens our belief.”
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 28, 2022.
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Police inaction moves to centre of Uvalde shooting probe
The actions -- or more notably, the inaction -- of a school district police chief and other law enforcement officers has become the centre of the investigation into this week's shocking school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.
Putin warns against continued arming of Ukraine; Kremlin claims another city captured
As Russia asserted progress in its goal of seizing the entirety of contested eastern Ukraine, President Vladimir Putin tried Saturday to shake European resolve to punish his country with sanctions and to keep supplying weapons that have supported Ukraine's defence.
Truth tracker: Analyzing the World Economic Forum 'Great Reset' conspiracy theory
The World Economic Forum’s annual meeting in Davos was met with justifiable criticisms and unfounded conspiracy theories.
Canada to play for gold at men's hockey worlds after victory over Czechia
Canada and Finland won semifinal games Saturday to set up a third straight gold-medal showdown between the teams at the IIHF world hockey championship.
Woman with disabilities approved for medically assisted death relocated thanks to 'inspiring' support
A 31-year-old disabled Toronto woman who was conditionally approved for a medically assisted death after a fruitless bid for safe housing says her life has been 'changed' by an outpouring of support after telling her story.
Calling social conservatives dinosaurs was 'wrong terminology', says Patrick Brown
Federal Conservative leadership candidate Patrick Brown says calling social conservatives 'dinosaurs' in a book he wrote about his time in Ontario politics was 'the wrong terminology.'
Hydro Ottawa says goal is to restore power to all customers by the end of the weekend
Hydro Ottawa says the goal is to restore power to "the bulk" of homes and businesses by the end of the weekend as crews enter "the last phase" of restoration efforts.
Remote parts of rural eastern Ontario could wait weeks for power restoration
A Hydro One spokesperson says some people living in remote parts of rural eastern Ontario could be waiting weeks to have power restored after last Saturday’s devastating and deadly storm.
B.C. speedboat driver arrested with 650kg of meth 'feared for his family's safety,' he told U.S. investigators
New details are emerging after a 51-year-old Alberta man was arrested aboard a speedboat that U.S. authorities say was carrying 650 kilograms of methamphetamine between Washington state and British Columbia.
Calgary
-
Calgary Stampeders fans excited for first pre-season kickoff in 3 years
Fans of the Calgary Stampeders are breathing a sigh of relief and looking forward to watching pre-season football at McMahon Stadium on Saturday for the first time since 2019.
-
Back on the track: Calgary high school athletes compete in city championships for first time since pandemic
More than 600 athletes from 29 schools competed Saturday in the first Calgary high school city championship competition since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
-
'A new beginning': Calgary family in need helped by local charity
A group of volunteers spent their Saturday morning outfitting a Calgary home with new appliances, furniture and food for a family in need.
Saskatoon
-
Early morning shooting incident leaves one dead: Prince Albert police
The Prince Albert Police Service is investigating a homicide after a man was shot in the early hours of Saturday morning.
-
Fans can watch all Sask. teams during 'Football Weekend' in September
The Saskatchewan Roughriders along with other football teams in the province have declared a weekend in September as “Football Weekend” in the province.
-
Fire rips through Saskatoon apartment building overnight
A major fire ripped through a three-story Saskatoon apartment building in the 300 block of 108th Street W overnight on Friday.
Regina
-
Environment Canada warns of heavy rain inbound for southeast
Environment Canada released a rainfall warning Saturday afternoon predicting 30-50mm of rainfall for the southeast corner of the province.
-
Yorkton’s Lobsterfest welcomes filmmakers from across Canada for a taste of Saskatchewan and the Maritimes
One of the Yorkton Film Festival’s (YFF) premier events has come and gone, as “Lobsterfest” kicked off Friday night from the Yorkton Wildlife Federation Clubhouse.
-
Fans can watch all Sask. teams during 'Football Weekend' in September
The Saskatchewan Roughriders along with other football teams in the province have declared a weekend in September as “Football Weekend” in the province.
Atlantic
-
Rough road to recovery for N.B. duty-free shop – still holding out hope border traffic will increase
A N.B. duty-free shop owner at the U.S.-Canada border says high fuel costs and lingering requirements at the border are hurting business.
-
How two N.S. Crown attorneys are fighting human trafficking in the province
Two special prosecutors tasked with taking on Nova Scotia's human trafficking cases are sharing some insight into what's currently happening in the province's courts.
-
Hidden gems and buried treasures at the Moncton Record Expo
Vinyl lovers packed a community centre in Riverview, N.B., Saturday in search of a hidden gem or the missing piece to their collection at the bi-annual Moncton Record Expo.
Toronto
-
Three men arrested in human trafficking investigation of 18-year-old
Toronto police are announcing the arrest of three men in a more than six-month human trafficking investigation that involved an 18-year-old girl.
-
Coyote bites child in west end Toronto park: police
Police say a coyote bit a child in a west end Toronto park on Saturday afternoon.
-
One person dead after apartment fire in Toronto’s east end
A person is dead after a fire erupted in an apartment in the city’s east end Saturday morning.
Montreal
-
Three things most likely to be legally challenged in Bill 96
Is it unconstitutional to make someone pay to get a legal document translated into French? One of Montreal's top lawyers thinks so, and pointed out two other things from Bill 96 that he thinks the courts would most easily find fault with.
-
Some Quebecers eligible for financial help after storm leaves thousands without power
Quebec announced special financial assistance to cover food losses suffered by those using social assistance programs following power outages.
-
Montreal students deck out skateboards for less fortunate children around the world
Around 2,500 boards are being decorated by Montreal-area students right now, as Skateboards for Hope delivers decks around the world.
Ottawa
-
Hydro Ottawa says goal is to restore power to all customers by the end of the weekend
Hydro Ottawa says the goal is to restore power to "the bulk" of homes and businesses by the end of the weekend as crews enter "the last phase" of restoration efforts.
-
Gatineau police investigating stabbing death of 22-year-old man in Aylmer
A 22-year-old Gatineau man died in hospital after being stabbed outside an establishment in Aylmer on Saturday morning.
-
Storm cleanup continues as thousands of Ottawa residents mark eight days of no power
It’s been one week since a devastating storm swept through the nation’s capital, knocking out power to tens of thousands of people.
Kitchener
-
'Whopping, happy-go-lucky, New Orleans-style party': Celebrating the life of Nancy Pauli
The Kitchener-Waterloo Dixieland Jazz Club held a rumpus New Orleans-style wake on Saturday, in remembrance of its long-time director Nancy Pauli. Pauli passed away in February at the age of 81.
-
'It’s very impressive': Local high school students put hand-built electric cars to the test
No driver's license was needed for a group of high-schoolers driving their own electric vehicles through the University of Waterloo campus on Saturday.
-
Demonstrators gather outside Doug Ford’s rally in Kitchener
As Ford made his pitch to voters inside, outside, demonstrators weathered rain and thunder to speak out against his leadership.
Northern Ontario
-
Support for Sudbury Defeat Depression event exceeds expectations
The Sudbury Defeat Depression Walk/Run returned to Bell Park on Saturday, as the COVID-19 pandemic eases and normal events resume.
-
Dozens of dogs and cats microchipped at Barkfest in North Bay
A long line of cars wrapped around the Humane Society's parking lot in North Bay Saturday morning as dozens of cats and dogs got microchipped.
-
Glencore to pay billion-dollar fine for corruption, bribery of foreign officials
Glencore International has pled guilty and agreed to pay US$1.186 billion in fines and penalties for corrupt practices in dealing with foreign governments.
Winnipeg
-
Vacant Winnipeg building deemed a complete loss after early morning fire
A building located on Mayfair Avenue is being declared a complete loss after a fire broke out Saturday morning.
-
What Canada’s average home price will get you in Manitoba
In Manitoba, the average home price in April 2022 was around $372,000, which is up from April 2021, when the average price was around $328,000, according to Manitoba Real Estate Association.
-
Demolition starts on fire damaged Kirkwood Block building
It’s been nearly four months since the historic Kirkwood Block caught fire and was left in ruins, but it is now starting to be taken down.
Vancouver
-
Volunteers stepping up amid spike in Vancouver property crimes
Volunteers in Vancouver are stepping their efforts as the city continues to see a rise in property crimes.
-
Park board looking at how to 'reduce private vehicle traffic' in Stanley Park
Amid ongoing controversy over a temporary bike lane and after a long weekend that saw drivers frustrated -- the Vancouver Park Board is asking for feedback on how to decrease private vehicle traffic in Stanley Park.
-
Tentative agreement reached to end Sea to Sky transit strike
The months-long transit strike in B.C.'s Sea to Sky region may be coming to an end, after representatives from the union and the employer signed a tentative agreement Friday.
Vancouver Island
-
Mill Bay mall fire that shut down Highway 1 considered suspicious, RCMP say
The fire at the vacant Pioneer Square Mall in Mill Bay that shut down Highway 1 for several hours on Friday is considered suspicious, Mounties say.
-
B.C. wants First Nations to agree before old-growth logging deferred on shared lands
The British Columbia government wants First Nations to reach consensus before logging is deferred in old-growth forests on shared Indigenous territories.
-
Cross-Canada cyclist turns tragedy into mission to help others
After losing his wife Jackie when she was just 31, Adam is now completing a cross-Canada journey to raise money and awareness for research into the genetic heart condition that killed her