Oilers primed for Game 5 after big win over Panthers: 'There's a lot of confidence'
Kris Knoblauch stated boldly he was looking forward to the next 10 days.
The Oilers head coach shared those feelings hours before his team faced elimination down 3-0 to the Florida Panthers in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup final.
Edmonton then went out and thumped the Eastern Conference champions 8-1 to earn a stay of execution.
Knoblauch — confidently, again — is now eyeing the next eight days he expects his team to spend together.
There remains, however, zero margin for error.
The Oilers face another back-against-the-wall, no-tomorrow test Tuesday against the Panthers still trailing the best-of-seven title series 3-1.
On the heels of Edmonton's emphatic Saturday home triumph that had fans celebrating late into the night around Rogers Place, Knoblauch's group is firmly focused on buying yet more time and, as superstar captain Connor McDavid said after Game 4, "Drag (the Panthers) back to Alberta."
Knoblauch's words — he really had nothing to lose — could have served as bulletin board material for the other side.
But the rookie coach, hired in the fall with Edmonton in a 3-9-1 tailspin, had reason to share his unwavering belief publicly.
Apart from the Xs and Os, his job has never been about confidence — or keeping it high. He's instead focused on not allowing frustration to creep into his ultra-talented roster.
That was the mission six weeks into the season, in the playoffs, and over the course of this series, where the Oilers feel they could very easily be up 3-1.
"They've been counted out," Knoblauch told reporters Monday following practice at Amerant Bank Arena. "Others have said, 'They're done, they're not that good, it's over.' Whether that was in November or throughout the playoffs.
"It doesn't mean anything to them."
The Oilers' attack meant a lot in Game 4, exploding after being largely held in check by Florida.
McDavid led the way with four points, while Leon Draisaitl and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins finally got on the scoresheet as Edmonton took an initial step toward potentially becoming the fifth team in NHL history to win a series after trailing 3-0.
And just the second in a final, some 82 years after the 1942 Toronto Maple Leafs.
"If you look at the top of the mountain right now, it's pretty steep," Draisaitl said. "But taking one day at a time doesn't sound so bad."
The Oilers put a dent in Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky, who stopped 82-of-86 shots through the first three games before he got the hook after allowing five goals on 16 pucks on target Saturday.
"We're not going to decide how he plays (Game 5), we're not going to decide how their team plays," said Edmonton defenceman Darnell Nurse, who ended Bobrovsky's night with his first goal of the post-season. "We're not going to decide what calls are called.
"We can only control what we can control."
That calm approach is something Knoblauch brought with him when he was thrust into a hockey-crazed Canadian spotlight with a floundering Cup contender seven months ago.
"Found a way out of it," said Nugent-Hopkins, whose team is aiming to force Game 6 in Edmonton on Friday. "He has belief in us and we have belief in each other."
The Oilers have demonstrated an ability to push back all season. Knoblauch has been steering that ship.
"A very resilient group," Draisaitl said. "You don't want to find yourself in these situations too many times, but we've always done a really good job of collectively pulling on the same rope together. It's not individuals, it's all of us together.
"Love playing for each other."
The big German added the belief Knoblauch has is justified.
"It'd be a shame if he didn't have confidence in us by now," Draisaitl said with a smile. "Faced a lot of adversity this year, and always found a way to push through.
"There's lots of confidence."
Knoblauch has still made plenty of tough calls throughout the spring.
He sat goaltender Stuart Skinner down 2-1 in the second round against the Vancouver Canucks before returning him to the crease after a two-game reset. Edmonton also trailed the Dallas Stars 2-1 in the Western Conference final.
No panic.
"Never really worried about whatever situation that we're in," Skinner said of Knoblauch. "That belief that we (were) going to spend the next 10 days together ... we've got a lot of work to do and a lot of battle to go through in order to make that happen, but it does a lot for everybody."
"He's been like that all the way through," Nugent-Hopkins added.
The Oilers have faced tough challenges. This is simply another box to check in an adversity-filled campaign.
"Guys who have seen hard times and have persevered," Knoblauch said of his players. "We're just having a lot of fun with it right now.
"Hopefully we can continue this on for another eight days."
The next step is Game 5.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 17, 2024.
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Justin Timberlake arrested and in custody in New York for allegedly driving while intoxicated
Justin Timberlake was arraigned on one count of driving while intoxicated and released from police custody in New York, according to his attorney.
With MPs on the brink of a summer break, pressure is on Liberals to pass bills
With just a few days standing between MPs and summertime in their ridings, the pressure is on the federal Liberals clear their legislative priority list. Meanwhile, the Conservatives are pushing for House of Commons committees to keep working through the summer
The final round for the Canada Dental Benefit closes June 30. Here's how to apply
The clock is ticking for families looking to take advantage of the interim Canada Dental Benefit (CDB). The second and final application period closes on June 30, offering up to $650 per child for essential dental care expenses for up to two years.
BREAKING LCBO union warns of 'dry summer' as it announces July 5 strike date
LCBO employees will be in a legal position to strike on July 5, according to its union.
Police remain on scene of triple fatal shooting at Toronto office
Police remain on scene this morning following a triple fatal shooting inside an office space in North York on Monday afternoon.
Senate passes bill to ban replacement workers in federally regulated workplaces
Federally regulated workplaces will soon be banned from bringing in replacement workers during a legal strike, after the Senate passed a government bill Monday that is now set to become law.
Heat waves plague central, eastern provinces, tornado watch to bring heavy rainfall
According to local forecasts, extreme heat wave warnings are in effect for central and eastern Canada, with temperatures feeling as warm as low 40s.
EXCLUSIVE 'They were literally feral': Demands for answers in horrific B.C. case of child neglect
A horrific case of child neglect involving three young children has their extended family in northern B.C. demanding answers.
Staples stores begin accepting Amazon returns under new partnership
Canadians can now return their Amazon orders through Staples. The e-commerce giant says the office supply retailer's 298 stores are now equipped to handle Amazon returns.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Calgary
-
Third-party agency to investigate Calgary water main break, city says
Now that repairs are complete on a catastrophic water main break in Calgary and work is underway on multiple other locations, Calgary's mayor says a third-party review will be launched into what happened.
-
Alberta's Milk River water level to drop due to pipeline break
Officials say a 'catastrophic failure' on a pipeline in Montana, near the Carway, Alta., border crossing, is expected to impact Alberta's Milk River over the next several days.
-
Murder trial begins for teen boy charged in Copperfield basketball court stabbing
Trial began Monday for one of the two teenage brothers charged with second-degree murder in the stabbing death of an 18 year old in the southeast community of Copperfield in September.
Lethbridge
-
More pollen on the way for southern Alberta this summer
Pharmacies in southern Alberta were as busy as ever this spring, with many people seeking allergy relief in April and May.
-
City providing free daisies for Lethbridge to celebrate loved ones on Father’s Day
This Sunday is Father’s Day and the City of Lethbridge is helping those honour the memory of loved ones.
-
Jack Ady Cancer Centre unveils Amir and Saker Manji Healing Garden
The Amir and Saker Manji Healing Garden was named after Amir Manji, who went through his own cancer journey, and comes following a $500,000 donation toward the centre from his family.
Saskatoon
-
'She's off the charts': Sask. Grade 9 student says her mom's cancer diagnosis stoked her passion for research
A Saskatoon high school student brought home some hardware from a national science competition, and she’s just getting warmed up.
-
Sask. Mountie who shot his lover to be sentenced today
A former Saskatchewan Mountie who shot and killed his lover is expected to learn his sentence today.
-
Sask. home destroyed by fire was a pivotal location in a high-profile murder trial
The following story contains details some readers may find disturbing.
Regina
-
Sask. steer auction for teen with rare condition raises more than $50,000
A steer auctioned off on behalf a Saskatchewan teenager with a rare neurological disorder has raised more than $50,000 for an MRI project in his hometown.
-
Melville man killed after motorcycle collides with deer
A 53-year-old man from Melville is dead after the motorcycle he was driving collided with a deer west of Stockholm, Sask.
-
'Would be a very big loss': Regina residents opposed to allowing vehicles on Scarth Street Mall
For nearly 50 years, Scarth Street Mall has been for pedestrians only. It was deemed a walk-in corridor after a bylaw was passed all the way back in 1975.
Vancouver
-
New kidney care unit announced at Surrey Memorial Hospital
A new renal hemodialysis unit will be built at Surrey Memorial Hospital, officials announced Tuesday.
-
Vancouver's Broadway Plan gets mixed feedback at public session
A large crowd gathered at a public information session on Vancouver's Broadway Plan Monday night, as new provincial housing rules pushing for more density could change neighbourhoods along the new subway line.
-
Homicide team called to Burnaby after stabbing
The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team is investigating a fatal stabbing that happened in Burnaby Monday evening.
Vancouver Island
-
Homicide team called to Burnaby after stabbing
The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team is investigating a fatal stabbing that happened in Burnaby Monday evening.
-
Sikh activists mark anniversary of B.C. temple leader Nijjar's murder
A Sikh activist marking the anniversary of the killing of British Columbia temple leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar says the past year has shown they are vindicated in their claims that India targeted separatists overseas.
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE 'They were literally feral': Demands for answers in horrific B.C. case of child neglect
A horrific case of child neglect involving three young children has their extended family in northern B.C. demanding answers.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING LCBO union warns of 'dry summer' as it announces July 5 strike date
LCBO employees will be in a legal position to strike on July 5, according to its union.
-
Police remain on scene of triple fatal shooting at Toronto office
Police remain on scene this morning following a triple fatal shooting inside an office space in North York on Monday afternoon.
-
Charges laid in Thornhill crash that left woman dead: police
Charges have now been laid in connection with a fatal three-vehicle crash in Thornhill on Monday afternoon, York Regional Police say.
Montreal
-
Don't leave kids alone in cars or pools during Montreal heat wave: health officials
With a heat wave sweeping the Greater Montreal area this week, the Montreal Children's Hospital is reminding parents and guardians that it is never acceptable to leave a child in a car.
-
Her 83-year-old mother was defrauded of thousands of dollars. Now she wants to warn others
A Montreal woman is warning others after she says her 83-year-old mother was defrauded out of thousands of dollars -- and it all started with a simple phone call.
-
McGill University ending negotiations with pro-Palestinian encampment
McGill University says it is ending negotiations with pro-Palestinian activists who are occupying the lower field of its downtown Montreal campus.
Atlantic
-
N.B. school district, city preps for heat wave
Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for New Brunswick, saying, "a period of very hot and humid weather is occurring."
-
N.S. man charged for allegedly driving 80 km/h over speed limit while impaired
A Lower Sackville, N.S., man is facing several charges for allegedly driving more than 80 km/h over the posted speed limit while impaired last week.
-
Man, 90, dies after head-on collision between SUV, semi-truck: N.S. RCMP
The Nova Scotia RCMP says an elderly man has died following a head-on collision in James River on Monday morning.
Winnipeg
-
Violent crimes continuing to rise in Winnipeg according to latest police data
New data from the Winnipeg Police Service's 2023 statistical report shows total crimes in the city were down compared to 2022; however, violent crimes are on the rise.
-
Security guards assaulted, hundreds of dollars in cosmetics stolen from Osborne Shoppers Drug Mart
Two security guards at the Osborne Village Shoppers Drug Mart were assaulted during a robbery that caused thousands of dollars in damage and hundreds of dollars in cosmetics were stolen.
-
Children allegedly abducted by their mother in Ontario last year spotted in Manitoba: RCMP
Manitoba RCMP are asking for help from the public to find an Ontario mother who is wanted for allegedly abducting her three children in December 2023.
Ottawa
-
'We're not just building the arena for one tenant': Mayor defends proposed 5,500 seat arena at Lansdowne
Mayor Mark Sutcliffe is confident a new 5,500 seat arena at Lansdowne Park will accommodate the off ice success of PWHL Ottawa in the years ahead, as questions are raised about the size of the arena for professional woman's hockey.
-
Jelly Roll and Shaboozey to perform the extra night at Ottawa Bluesfest
Jelly Roll is coming to Ottawa Bluesfest. Organizers announced the American singer, rapper and songwriter will perform on the extra night being added to the lineup on July 9.
-
Five places to cool off in Ottawa during this June heat wave
Ottawa's top doctor is urging people to avoid strenuous physical activity and stay hydrated, warning this week's hot and humid weather is "life-threatening,"
Northern Ontario
-
North Bay man charged for breaking into police headquarters, assaulting officer
A 35-year-old man has been charged after allegedly breaking into a northeastern Ontario police station and assaulting an officer early Monday morning.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING LCBO union warns of 'dry summer' as it announces July 5 strike date
LCBO employees will be in a legal position to strike on July 5, according to its union.
-
Witnesses say suspects pointed handgun at them near northern Ont. gas station
Ontario Provincial Police have released security camera photos of three of four suspects wanted in for questioning in a handgun-related incident.
Barrie
-
Widespread power outage impacts services in Orillia, including hospital
A widespread community power outage in Orillia is impacting several services on Tuesday.
-
Driver charged with being impaired more than 2x legal limit on Barrie roads
Police in Barrie arrested a driver travelling in the south end of the city for allegedly being impaired more than double the legal alcohol limit.
-
Search ends for vulnerable man missing from East Gwillimbury
York Regional Police have ended their search for an East Gwillimbury man who had been missing for a week.
Kitchener
-
Kitchener considering bylaw to protect renters
The City of Kitchener is considering new rules to help renters facing demoviction.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING LCBO union warns of 'dry summer' as it announces July 5 strike date
LCBO employees will be in a legal position to strike on July 5, according to its union.
-
One person injured in Kitchener apartment fire
One person was sent to hospital after a fire at an apartment on Chandler Drive on Monday night.
London
-
Sentence handed down for 2019 hit-and-run crash
After being found guilty nine months ago, the man involved in the 2019 hit and run of Tristan Roby has been sentenced.
-
First responders honoured for bravery in Teeple Terrace collapse
Several London first responders have been honoured for their heroism on the job. The 2023 Ontario medals for bravery awards were handed out in Toronto Monday night — honouring those who risk their lives to save others.
-
'Crying won't get you out of a ticket': OPP lay stunt driving charge
Officers recently stopped a driver on Highway 6 in South Bruce Peninsula for traveling over 160 km/h in a posted 80 km/h zone.
Windsor
-
-
The Cult to perform at Caesars Windsor
British band The Cult is coming to Caesars Windsor for the first time in September.
-
After Amherstburg-Windsor bus route exceeds ridership expectations, town says three trips a day aren't enough
Surprised by the success of a transit route connecting Amherstburg and Windsor, town officials are seeking approval for a five-year extension and an additional daily trip to meet high demand from riders.