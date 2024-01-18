Oilers put 11-game win streak up against ailing Kraken
It is hard to imagine the longest winning streak in Edmonton Oilers history did not come during the Wayne Gretzky era, when the team won four Stanley Cups in a five-year span in the mid-1980s.
In fact, those Oilers teams never won more than eight regular-season games in a row.
It is the current Oilers who have won a franchise-record 11 straight heading into Thursday's game with the visiting Seattle Kraken, eclipsing the record of nine set in 2000-01 and matched last season.
"I think it's just a maturity level that we're reaching that obviously needs to continue to develop and get better," said center Leon Draisaitl, who scored a goal as the Oilers overcame a two-goal deficit to defeat visiting Toronto 4-2 Tuesday.
"If you do it a couple of times and you win a couple of games late, you build trust in that and you build that level of comfort in knowing there's no rush to open it up to try and score in the first minute of the third period to tie it up."
That's been a theme for the Oilers, who have trailed in seven of the 11 games during the run.
"It's not easy coming from behind, especially against a good team like the Maple Leafs," Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch said. "But I've said this many times, we don't get frustrated.
"We stick with the game plan, we don't have to alter anything drastically, we don't have to cheat on offense, we just have to work hard and make the little plays."
The Oilers are 21-6-0 under Knoblauch after Jay Woodcroft was fired following a 3-9-1 start to the season. After an early adjustment period, they're 19-3-0 in their past 22 games to go from last in the league to the Western Conference's top wild-card spot.
"It feels great, winning always feels great, but we've worked extremely hard to put ourselves back into it," Draisaitl said. "By no means are we anywhere where we can let off the gas. That's something that we need to be aware of. ... There's lots of hockey left to be played."
The Kraken set franchise records with nine consecutive victories and a 13-game points streak (11-0-2) that were snapped earlier this week.
Seattle lost 3-0 Monday at Pittsburgh and 5-2 Tuesday to the host New York Rangers.
The Kraken played both those games without No. 1 center Matty Beniers (upper body), left wing Andre Burakovsky (lower body) and defenseman Vince Dunn (undisclosed), who is tied for the team lead in points at 35 with Oliver Bjorkstrand.
In addition, coach Dave Hakstol said some Seattle players are sick.
"We've still got a lot of guys that are fighting through things and that doesn't just clear up in a day, unfortunately," Hakstol said. "Some of the effects on the guys who had to play big minutes (Monday), that wears on you a little bit (Tuesday). But we had jump."
Thursday's stop in Edmonton will cap a season-long, six-game trip for the Kraken, who are two points behind the Oilers and Nashville Predators for a wild-card spot.
"This ground that we've made up the last month, it slips away pretty quickly if you start losing games," forward Jordan Eberle said.
"The next game obviously is a must win for us. We have to find a way to get healthy first of all, but find some jump, some energy and take it into Edmonton."
Edmonton Top Stories
-
LIVE @ 10 M.T.
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
LIVE U.S. Justice Department report finds 'cascading failures' and 'no urgency' during Uvalde, Texas, shooting
Police officials who responded to the deadly school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, 'demonstrated no urgency' in setting up a command post and failed to treat the killings as an active shooter situation, according to a U.S. Justice Department report released Thursday.
Arnold Schwarzenegger held at Munich airport after failing to declare expensive watch
Arnold Schwarzenegger will face criminal tax proceedings after failing to declare an item upon arrival to Germany, a Munich Customs press officer told CNN Wednesday.
Pandemic aid 'had to end' Trudeau says as CEBA deadline hits
Despite consistent small business pressure, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government is defending the decision to maintain the Jan. 18 Canada Emergency Bank Account (CEBA) repayment deadline.
'Breaking point': Legault asks Trudeau to slow influx of asylum seekers
Quebec Premier Francois Legault is asking Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to slow the influx of asylum seekers entering his province, which he said is nearing a 'breaking point.'
Man, 22, charged in connection with largest wildfire in N.S. history
Nova Scotia’s Natural Resources Department says a 22-year-old man has been charged in connection with a massive wildfire in Shelburne County last spring.
Heartbreaking images show Vancouver's homeless suffering during snowstorm
An advocate on the Downtown Eastside is sharing photos of people suffering on snow-covered streets, saying the city is not doing enough to help homeless people and warning of potentially deadly consequences.
Ontario man, children kidnapped and robbed in South Africa
It was supposed to be a once-in-a-lifetime adventure for a Newmarket man and his two teenage children, a long-awaited trip to Africa to climb Mount Kilimanjaro.
Funeral set for Melania Trump's mother at church near Mar-a-Lago
Funeral services for former first lady Melania Trump's mother, Amalija Knavs, are scheduled for Thursday at a church not far from the family's Mar-a-Lago estate.
Canadian brings global fight for laws against clergy abuse to Holy See university
A Canadian advocate is delivering a lecture today on a proposed zero-tolerance law for clergy abuse at a 473-year-old Jesuit university in Rome that has taught some of the highest figures in the Roman Catholic Church.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Calgary
-
Deadline to get partial CEBA forgiveness arrives as business groups warn of closures
The deadline for Canadian businesses to repay pandemic loans and receive partial forgiveness has arrived, as business groups say it could mean closure for many firms.
-
Average Calgary rent jumps by more than 18% year-over-year: report
The average cost to rent a one-bedroom apartment in Calgary has increased dramatically in the past year, new data suggests.
-
10 things to do in and around Calgary this weekend
Ten of the things you and your family can do in Calgary this weekend.
Saskatoon
-
'They did everything they could': First responder describes chaotic scene during James Smith massacre
The inquest into the 2022 mass stabbings in James Smith Cree Nation and Weldon heard emotional testimony from the first officer to arrive after the killings began.
-
VIDEO
VIDEO Fire destroys 'historic' Saskatchewan A&W location
An early morning blaze has decimated a beloved restaurant in Prince Albert.
-
Saskatoon city councillors clash over 'living wage' for workers at proposed arena
Downtown arena and entertainment district operator won't be required to provide a "living wage" to workers
Regina
-
Regina doctor 'snooped' on patient files with no 'need to know': privacy commissioner
A Regina doctor viewed patient records of another physician without an apparent need to do so, according to Saskatchewan’s privacy commissioner.
-
Program allows Sask. residents to pay traffic tickets through volunteer work
Financial pressures are leaving more Saskatchewan residents unable to pay traffic tickets, with the John Howard Society saying it has seen an increase in the number of people using the Fine Option Program.
-
Week long stretch of extreme cold leads to pipe bursts, infrastructure issues in Regina
Bursting water lines became the norm for several days while Regina experienced an extended stretch of extreme cold weather.
Atlantic
-
Man, 22, charged in connection with largest wildfire in N.S. history
Nova Scotia’s Natural Resources Department says a 22-year-old man has been charged in connection with a massive wildfire in Shelburne County last spring.
-
N.B. men cleared of 1983 murder hope Trudeau's interest in case spurs compensation
Robert Mailman, who was recently acquitted of a 1983 murder, says he appreciates the prime minister's interest in his case.
-
Outside the box: Innovative homes on the market in Halifax
As potential homebuyers continue to struggle with high borrowing costs, some innovative and affordable housing solutions are emerging, right out of the box.
Toronto
-
Ontario extending Hazel McCallion LRT into downtown Mississauga and Brampton
The Ontario government will be extending the Hazel McCallion LRT further into Mississauga and Brampton.
-
Teenage boy dies after being struck by multiple vehicles in Vaughan
A 15-year-old boy has been pronounced dead after being struck by multiple vehicles in Vaughan
-
'I want that money back': Toronto woman loses $5K to fake job scam
An Ontario single mother who was looking for a side-hustle to make more money to help her two children is devastated after losing thousands of dollars to an employment scam.
Montreal
-
Quebec couple shocked after doctor allegedly blames chronic pain on their sex life
A Quebec couple says they are triggered and traumatized after a recent meeting with a doctor who allegedly accused them of spreading sexually transmitted infections because they are gay.
-
Montreal prepares for coldest temperatures of the season so far
After a mild start to the winter, Montreal is getting ready to see its coldest temperatures of the season so far.
-
'Alarming' disinformation about Quebec wildfires spreads after arsonist's guilty plea
The headline — 'Quebec man pleads guilty to setting 14 forest fires' — was shocking but the reaction on social media was even more 'alarming' to climate change experts.
Ottawa
-
Driver, 27, charged with firearm, drug offences, police say
The Ottawa Police Service says a 27-year-old man has been charged with multiple offences related to firearms and drugs following a traffic stop in Lowertown.
-
No injuries reported after quickly spreading fire in Orleans home
Ottawa paramedics told CTV News Ottawa no injuries were reported following a quickly spreading fire in a house in Orleans on Wednesday night.
-
Here's how many homes sold for $1 million in Ottawa in 2023
The 2023 year-end luxury real estate report from Engel & Völkers shows 1,263 residential properties sold for over $1 million in 2023, along with 39 condominium properties. In 2022, 1,872 residential properties and condominiums sold for over $1 million.
Kitchener
-
To amalgamate or not? Residents, politicians weigh in
The future of governance in Waterloo Region is up for discussion today, as a provincial committee tasked with studying the matter stops in Kitchener.
-
Police officer dragged during traffic stop in Cambridge
A police officer was allegedly dragged by a vehicle while a driver attempted to evade an arrest in a traffic stop in Cambridge.
-
'This crime has ruined me': Victims of doula defrauder share stories
Doulas who were deceived and defrauded by a Brantford, Ont. woman who faked being pregnant to obtain care under false pretenses had their chance to speak in court Wednesday.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury police investigating death of man, 49, found behind dumpster
A police investigation is underway in Sudbury after a 49-year-old man was found dead in a Donovan area alley.
-
Ontario man, children kidnapped and robbed in South Africa
It was supposed to be a once-in-a-lifetime adventure for a Newmarket man and his two teenage children, a long-awaited trip to Africa to climb Mount Kilimanjaro.
-
Incident at Sault Ste. Marie home turned over to police, fire official says
Few details are known about what happened, but firefighters and police were called to a home on Beverley Street in Sault Ste. Marie and have cordoned it off.
Winnipeg
-
Medical licence cancelled for Manitoba doctor found guilty of assaulting female patients
The medical licence of a Manitoba doctor found guilty of sexually assaulting five former patients has been cancelled.
-
Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs says further research on landfill search complete
The Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs says a second feasibility study assessing the scope of a landfill search for the remains of two First Nations women has been completed and is set to be forwarded to the federal government.
-
'Everybody's scrambling': Deadline for businesses to pay back federal pandemic loans looms
A deadline is looming for small businesses in Manitoba and across the country. Many of them took advantage of the interest-free loan from Ottawa – known as CEBA - of up to $60,000 to get through pandemic lockdowns.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Another snow day: Metro Vancouver, Fraser Valley schools shutter due to winter weather
All school districts across Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley declared another snow day Thursday, closing for instruction because of the winter weather.
-
More snow, freezing rain expected to hit B.C.’s Lower Mainland
A second round of snow – followed by freezing rain – is expected in parts of B.C.'s Lower Mainland on Thursday.
-
Winter weather continues to impact flights at Vancouver airport
Would-be travellers are being urged to check the status of their flights, as operations at Vancouver's airport continue to be impacted by winter weather.
Vancouver Island
-
Outdoor death toll similar to last year despite record cold in B.C.
The BC Coroners Service is investigating the deaths of 36 people outdoors so far this year, two more than died in the same time period last year, CTV News has learned.
-
Winter weather continues to impact flights at Vancouver airport
Would-be travellers are being urged to check the status of their flights, as operations at Vancouver's airport continue to be impacted by winter weather.
-
Snowstorm slows traffic, knocks out power on Vancouver Island
Snowplows ruled the roads Wednesday morning across much of the south and mid-island, where upwards of 20 centimetres fell in some places, leaving roads a mushy mess, hindering visibility and creating a treacherous drive to work for many.