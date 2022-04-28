Oilers put playoff prep up against Sharks

Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid (97) scores a goal against San Jose Sharks goaltender James Reimer (47) during overtime in an NHL hockey game Tuesday, April 5, 2022, in San Jose, Calif. Edmonton won 2-1. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar) Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid (97) scores a goal against San Jose Sharks goaltender James Reimer (47) during overtime in an NHL hockey game Tuesday, April 5, 2022, in San Jose, Calif. Edmonton won 2-1. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island