Oilers re-sign defenceman Evan Bouchard to two-year contract

The Edmonton Oilers have re-signed defenceman Evan Bouchard on a two-year contract worth US$3.9 million annually, the team announced Thursday.

Bouchard, 23, had eight goals and 32 assists in 82 games for the Oilers last season.

The six-foot-three, 195-pound blue liner from Oakville, Ont., followed that up with four goals and 13 assists in 12 playoff games. His 17 points led all defencemen in the playoffs despite the Oilers exiting in the second round.

Bouchard's production significantly increased after he took over as the quarterback on Edmonton's No. 1 power-play unit following the departure of Tyson Barrie at the trade deadline.

The Oilers selected Bouchard 10th overall in the 2018 NHL draft. He has since produced 23 goals and 66 assists in 184 career games.

Bouchard's new contract kicks in next season and expires after the 2024-25 campaign.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 24, 2023.