Oilers recall Benson, place Neal on IR
Edmonton Oilers' James Neal (18) celebrates the hat trick during second period NHL action against the New York Rangers, in Edmonton, Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
EDMONTON -- The Edmonton Oilers are putting James Neal on the injured reserve and recalling Tyler Benson.
Neal's move to the IR is retroactive to Jan. 30 when the left winger sustained a foot injury.
Benson is back in the NHL after playing against the San Jose Sharks and Nashville Predators last week.
The young forward didn't register a point in just over 14 minutes, but is expected to get more ice time now that Neal, and Connor McDavid, are injured.
The Oilers are coming off a 5-3 win over the Chicago Blackhawks Tuesday night.
The team will be on the road for the next three games, starting Thursday against the Tampa Bay Lighting at 5 p.m. MST.