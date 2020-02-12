EDMONTON -- The Edmonton Oilers are putting James Neal on the injured reserve and recalling Tyler Benson.

Neal's move to the IR is retroactive to Jan. 30 when the left winger sustained a foot injury.

The #Oilers have recalled forward Tyler Benson from the @Condors & placed forward James Neal on Injured Reserve retroactive to Jan. 30. pic.twitter.com/fnWQEc0mfg — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) February 12, 2020

Benson is back in the NHL after playing against the San Jose Sharks and Nashville Predators last week.

The young forward didn't register a point in just over 14 minutes, but is expected to get more ice time now that Neal, and Connor McDavid, are injured.

The Oilers are coming off a 5-3 win over the Chicago Blackhawks Tuesday night.

The team will be on the road for the next three games, starting Thursday against the Tampa Bay Lighting at 5 p.m. MST.