Young players hoping to crack the Edmonton Oilers line-up will take part in an open practice at West Edmonton Mall on Wednesday.

The rookie practice, announced late Tuesday, will be held at the Mayfield Toyota Ice Palace at 11:15 a.m.

Twenty-three rookies are taking part in rookie camp this year.

The Oilers rookies fell in a 1-0 overtime loss to the Calgary Flames rookie team on Saturday in Red Deer.

A rematch of the young-gun version of the Battle Of Alberta is taking place at 7 p.m. Tuesday night at the Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary.

The game will be broadcast live on the Edmonton Oilers’ website, YouTube, Facebook and Twitter.