EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Oilers schedule: Western Conference Final vs. Stars

    Edmonton Oilers winger Corey Perry moves in to score a goal on Dallas Stars goalie Jake Oettinger during NHL action on Feb. 17, 2024, in Dallas. (LM Otero/Associated Press) Edmonton Oilers winger Corey Perry moves in to score a goal on Dallas Stars goalie Jake Oettinger during NHL action on Feb. 17, 2024, in Dallas. (LM Otero/Associated Press)
    Here is the Edmonton Oilers' schedule for the Western Conference Final against the Dallas Stars.

    The Stars, who hold home-ice advantage as the top seed in the conference, host the first two games and four of the best-of-seven third-round playpoff series.

    • Game 1 at Dallas: Thursday, May 23 - 6:30 p.m.
    • Game 2 at Dallas: Saturday, May 25 - 6 p.m.
    • Game 3 at Edmonton: Monday, May 27 - 6:30 p.m.
    • Game 4 at Edmonton: Wednesday, May 29 - 6:30 p.m.
    • Game 5 at Dallas: Friday, May 31 - TBD (if necessary)
    • Game 6 at Edmonton: Sunday, June 2 - TBD (if necessary)
    • Game 7 at Dallas: Tuesday, June 4 - TBD (if necessary) 

