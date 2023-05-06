Oilers seek better effort vs. Knights after latest Game 1 flop
The Edmonton Oilers find themselves in a familiar predicament heading into Game 2 of the Western Conference semifinals against the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday afternoon in Las Vegas.
For the seventh straight playoff series, Edmonton trails 1-0. The Oilers have rebounded to win three of the last four series, including this year's first-round series with the Los Angeles Kings in six games.
So despite letting a four-goal performance by forward Leon Draisaitl go to waste in a 6-4 loss in Wednesday night's opener, Edmonton has been here before. The Oilers haven't won a Game 1 in a playoff series since 2017 when they did it in the second round against Anaheim.
"I can't explain the history of Game 1's," Edmonton coach Jay Woodcroft said. "We look at each game in its own entity. We do have a history of getting better as the series goes on. ... I think the team that adjusts and continues to improve is the one that's going to win this series."
Edmonton fell behind 3-1 in the first period in Game 1 but rallied to tie it 3-3 early in the third period on Draisaitl's second power-play goal of the game. But Vegas scored twice in just a 50-second span, starting with Ivan Barbashev's deflection goal just 61 seconds after Draisaitl scored, to make it 5-3.
Draisaitl scored his fourth goal off Connor McDavid's feed at the 8:33 mark, but Vegas sealed it with Jack Eichel's empty-net goal with 34 seconds left.
It was Edmonton's first regulation loss since a 7-4 setback at Toronto on March 11, a stretch that covered 53 days and 21 games (18-0-3).
"I think that was our first regulation loss in almost eight weeks," Woodcroft said. "Saying that, we didn't play our best game, but I thought we were one shot away. When the game was 5-4, we had numerous chances to even it up. For me, it wasn't our best game yet the score was 5-4. So that's a good sign."
"It's nothing that they did," Draisaitl said. "They're a good team, we know that. But it's nothing that we can't handle or we haven't seen. This is just on us not bringing our best game."
The Oilers went 3-0-1 against Vegas during the regular-season.
"We made it too easy on them and that can't happen," defenseman Mattias Ekholm said. "I think we gave them our B or C game. We can be a lot better."
There was a much different perspective of the contest in the Golden Knights' locker room after their fifth straight playoff win.
"We were terrific," said Golden Knights goaltender Laurent Brossoit, who finished with 23 saves. .".. We took it to them for 60 minutes. I even think the score wasn't necessarily indicative of how well we played."
"We're aware of their top guys and the damage they can do, but we like our team," Vegas coach Bruce Cassidy added. "We feel if our team plays well, we're going to have success."
Golden Knights captain Mark Stone, who posted a goal and an assist in Game 1, said his team expects "a better push" from the Oilers in Game 2.
"I don't think they loved their game," Stone said. "We all had (a) pretty solid start. Got to bring a lot of the same intensity."
--Field Level Media
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
As it happened: King Charles III's coronation
King Charles III was officially crowned alongside Queen Camilla in a historic coronation ceremony on Saturday. CTVNews.ca breaks down the first coronation to take place in 70 years, as it happened.
Louis yawns, Charlotte's hand-holding, George's role: How the King's grandchildren took part in his coronation
While all eyes turn to King Charles III for his historic coronation, his grandchildren may end up being the ones who steal the show.
'God Save the King': Watch the moment Charles III is crowned
In a moment decades in the making, the crowning of King Charles III took place in Westminster Abbey on Saturday during his long-awaited coronation ceremony.
Canada commemorates King Charles III's coronation with ceremony in the nation's capital
As the Commonwealth celebrates the history-making coronation of King Charles III, Canada marked the occasion with a ceremony that had a concerted focus on hope for the future, centred around key shared priorities of the Crown and Canada: the environment, service to others, and Indigenous reconciliation.
Who is Penny Mordaunt? U.K. politician first woman to present Sword of Offering to British monarch
U.K. politician Penny Mordaunt is grabbing headlines for her ceremonial role at the coronation of King Charles III on Saturday, becoming the first woman to present the Sword of Offering to a British monarch.
'Very thoughtful, generous, very funny': Former PM Mulroney says of King Charles III
Former prime minister Brian Mulroney says he thinks newly crowned King Charles III will 'surprise everyone,' and 'be excellent' as the new monarch, in part because he has been 'constantly underestimated all of his life.'
Prince Harry joins royals at King Charles' coronation, without Meghan
Prince Harry, the younger son of King Charles III, attended his father's coronation in Westminster Abbey on Saturday although he had to settle for a third-row seat behind other members of the royal family.
'Not My King': Police arrest anti-monarchy protesters ahead of King Charles' coronation
Police arrested the leader of the anti-monarchy group Republic hours before King Charles' coronation on Saturday and a number of other protesters who had gathered among the crowds lining the procession route in central London.
‘We’re just praying’: Communities brace for more flooding in B.C Interior
Communities in B.C.’s central and southern Interior are bracing for more flooding. In Parker Cove, near Vernon, residents and volunteers have been filling sandbags for days.
Calgary
-
1 of 2 evacuation orders lifted in Strathcona County
Only one evacuation order prompted by wildfires remained in place in Strathcona County Saturday morning.
-
Charles III crowned in ancient rite at Westminster Abbey
King Charles III was crowned Saturday at Westminster Abbey, in a coronation ceremony steeped in ancient ritual and brimming with bling at a time when the monarchy is striving to remain relevant in a fractured modern Britain.
-
Alberta issues statement congratulating King on coronation
The office of the Alberta premier issued a statement congratulating King Charles III Saturday.
Saskatoon
-
'God Save the King': Watch the moment Charles III is crowned
In a moment decades in the making, the crowning of King Charles III took place in Westminster Abbey on Saturday during his long-awaited coronation ceremony.
-
A look back at the times King Charles III visited Saskatchewan
King Charles III has made Indigenous culture a priority for each of his visits to Saskatchewan when he was the Prince of Wales.
-
Louis yawns, Charlotte's hand-holding, George's role: How the King's grandchildren took part in his coronation
While all eyes turn to King Charles III for his historic coronation, his grandchildren may end up being the ones who steal the show.
Regina
-
A look back at the times King Charles III visited Saskatchewan
King Charles III has made Indigenous culture a priority for each of his visits to Saskatchewan when he was the Prince of Wales.
-
Public mischief investigation launched following hoax report of shooting in Sask.
A large police response began immediately after a call to the Indian Head detachment from a terrified person on May 2, who reportedly witnessed a shooting inside a home in Montmartre, Sask.
-
La Loche residents to be evacuated to Regina amidst wildfire risk: SPSA
As active wildfires approach communities in northern parts of Saskatchewan, affected residents are being evacuated to Regina.
Atlantic
-
Among Atlantic Canadians, hope for a King who is 'really involved,' reaches youth
Around the Atlantic region, provinces long known as friendly toward the monarchy held celebratory events in honour of King Charles III's coronation.
-
Tracy Kitch fraud case: Nova Scotia's highest court cites flaws in lower court ruling
Nova Scotia's highest court released Friday a written decision explaining why it quashed the fraud conviction of a children's hospital CEO who used her corporate credit card to allegedly pay for $47,000 in personal expenses.
-
New Brunswick's fisheries minister demands immediate crackdown on baby eel poaching
Growing tensions over enforcement of the baby eel fishery closure in the Maritimes have prompted a call from New Brunswick's fisheries minister for immediate federal action to stop alleged illegal fishing.
Toronto
-
'A nightmare I can't wake up from': Michigan mom calls for changes after sodium nitrite deaths tied to Canadian
A Michigan mom is speaking out after her teenage son died after consuming a product ordered online from a company tied to a Mississauga man facing charges of aiding and abetting suicide,
-
Ontario officials congratulate King Charles III on coronation day
Ontario’s highest officials offered congratulations to King Charles III on his coronation day, saying he has an “abiding curiosity and love” for Canada.
-
Memorial service set for girl whose body was found in Toronto dumpster one year ago
A Toronto church is set to hold a memorial service today for a little girl whose body was found in a dumpster one year ago.
Montreal
-
'Not welcome:' Quebec group sends telegram to King Charles III on coronation day
A Quebec pro-sovereignty group sent a terse message to King Charles III on the morning of his coronation.
-
It's about damn time! Lizzo will make up for cancelled Montreal show on June 11
After the last-minute cancellation of her Montreal concert on May 4, pop superstar Lizzo will make up for it next month.
-
As it happened: King Charles III's coronation
King Charles III was officially crowned alongside Queen Camilla in a historic coronation ceremony on Saturday. CTVNews.ca breaks down the first coronation to take place in 70 years, as it happened.
Ottawa
-
One person critically injured in crash east of Ottawa
Ontario Provincial Police say one person has suffered "life-altering injuries" after a crash on Highway 417 to the east of Ottawa.
-
Volunteers needed as floodwaters in West Carleton come 'within a whisker' of 2017 level
Floodwaters on the Ottawa River are expected to peak and begin slowly dropping over the next several days, but until that happens, residents continue to deal with flooded properties.
-
Canada commemorates King Charles III's coronation with ceremony in the nation's capital
As the Commonwealth celebrates the history-making coronation of King Charles III, Canada marked the occasion with a ceremony that had a concerted focus on hope for the future, centred around key shared priorities of the Crown and Canada: the environment, service to others, and Indigenous reconciliation.
Kitchener
-
Guelph highway reopens
Highway 6 at Stone Road in Guelph has reopened following what police say was a medical incident.
-
‘I thought it was a bit tongue in cheek’: Could a ‘Night Mayor’ help Kitchener’s downtown?
Downtown Kitchener may seem quieter than long-time city councillor Scott Davey would like, but there may be a solution seen in some of the major capitals of the world.
-
Gun salute celebrates King Charles' coronation in Guelph
The City of Guelph and members of the Canadian Armed Forces marked the coronation of King Charles III with a celebratory gun salute Saturday.
Northern Ontario
-
Ontario woman says she watched her loved one die after being placed on 911 hold
An Ontario woman has been left reeling after she was placed on a 911 hold for several minutes while trying to resuscitate her dying loved one.
-
One person struck and killed by a train in northwestern Ont.
A 38-year-old resident of a First Nation in northwestern Ontario has died after being struck by a train.
-
Sudbury teens honoured for saving woman’s life
Friday in Sudbury, two young men were recognized with rescuer awards for their heroic efforts saving a woman's life.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg fire crews respond to Osborne Village high-rise
Winnipeg firefighters were called to Osborne Village to battle a blaze in a high-rise apartment building Friday night.
-
New skateboard park planned in northern Manitoba First Nation
The youth in a First Nation in northern Manitoba will soon be grinding rails and dropping in on half-pipes in their own skate park thanks to a new project set to begin this summer.
-
'God Save the King': Watch the moment Charles III is crowned
In a moment decades in the making, the crowning of King Charles III took place in Westminster Abbey on Saturday during his long-awaited coronation ceremony.
Vancouver
-
U.S. man gets 30-month prison sentence after attempting to cross B.C. border with guns
A United States resident who tried to cross the B.C. border with two illegal handguns and prohibited high-capacity magazines has been sentenced to 30 months in Canadian prison.
-
Ibrahim Ali murder trial: Defence calls witness a liar during cross-examination
A lawyer representing the man accused of killing a 13-year-old girl in Burnaby in 2017 accused a friend of the victim of being a liar on Friday.
-
‘We’re just praying’: Communities brace for more flooding in B.C Interior
Communities in B.C.’s central and southern Interior are bracing for more flooding. In Parker Cove, near Vernon, residents and volunteers have been filling sandbags for days.
Vancouver Island
-
'The sound was deafening': Victoria man captures incredible aerial video of B.C. avalanche
A Victoria man who captured rare aerial video of an avalanche on Vancouver Island says the experience was both majestic and terrifying.
-
Historic Point Ellice House in Victoria to reopen with new operator
The B.C. government says it has found an interim operator for Point Ellice House in Victoria, saving the heritage site and museum from closure.
-
Canadian rugby captain Sophie de Goede set to make World Series sevens debut
Canada 15s captain Sophie de Goede, a nominee for World Rugby’s Women’s 15s Player of the Year award in 2022, will make her HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series debut next week in France.