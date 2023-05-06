Oilers seek better effort vs. Knights after latest Game 1 flop

Edmonton Oilers defenseman Brett Kulak (27) and Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Dysin Mayo (61) vie for the puck during the first period of Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series Wednesday, May 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher) Edmonton Oilers defenseman Brett Kulak (27) and Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Dysin Mayo (61) vie for the puck during the first period of Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series Wednesday, May 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

As it happened: King Charles III's coronation

King Charles III was officially crowned alongside Queen Camilla in a historic coronation ceremony on Saturday. CTVNews.ca breaks down the first coronation to take place in 70 years, as it happened.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, London, following the coronation. Picture date: Saturday May 6, 2023. (Photo by Jordan Pettitt/PA Images via Getty Images)

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island