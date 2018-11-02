Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Oilers send Bouchard back to the OHL
Evan Bouchard, centre, of Canada, poses after being selected by the Edmonton Oilers during the NHL hockey draft in Dallas, Friday, June 22, 2018. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
Nahreman Issa, CTV Edmonton
Published Friday, November 2, 2018 9:26AM MDT
Evan Bouchard’s taste of the NHL lasted seven games.
The Edmonton Oilers announced Friday they assigned the rookie defenceman to the London Knights of the Ontario Hockey League.
In seven games, Bouchard registered a point, scoring his first NHL goal against the Washington Capitals on October 25.
The 19-year-old was the Oilers’ first round pick, and 10th overall in the 2018 NHL Draft.
Meantime, the Oilers recalled defenceman Kevin Gravel from Bakersfield. The 26-year-old appeared in two games so far this season for Edmonton.