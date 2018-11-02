

Nahreman Issa, CTV Edmonton





Evan Bouchard’s taste of the NHL lasted seven games.

The Edmonton Oilers announced Friday they assigned the rookie defenceman to the London Knights of the Ontario Hockey League.

In seven games, Bouchard registered a point, scoring his first NHL goal against the Washington Capitals on October 25.

The 19-year-old was the Oilers’ first round pick, and 10th overall in the 2018 NHL Draft.

Meantime, the Oilers recalled defenceman Kevin Gravel from Bakersfield. The 26-year-old appeared in two games so far this season for Edmonton.