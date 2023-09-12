Oilers sign former Red Wings forward Adam Erne to professional tryout

The Edmonton Oilers have signed forward Adam Erne to a professional tryout agreement.

Erne produced eight goals and 10 assists in 61 games with the Detroit Red Wings last season.

He spent four seasons in Detroit.

The six-foot-one, 212-pound Erne was a second-round (33rd overall) selection in the 2013 draft by the Tampa Bay Lightning, where he spent the first three seasons of his seven-year NHL career.

Erne, 28, has 40 goals and 49 assists in 355 career games.

