Oilers sign forward Jesse Puljujarvi to 1-year deal
Oilers sign forward Jesse Puljujarvi to 1-year deal
The Edmonton Oilers re-signed forward Jesse Puljujarvi to a one-year, US$3 million deal on Tuesday.
Puljujarvi played 65 games this past season and set career highs in points (36) and assists (22).
His 14 goals fell one short of his career high.
The five-year veteran added another three points in 16 playoff games during the team's run to the Western Conference finals.
A fourth-overall pick in 2016, Puljujarvi has recorded 46 goals and 52 assists in 259 career games with Edmonton.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 26, 2022
Edmonton Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 'Freedom Convoy' organizer Tamara Lich to be released on bail, again
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Sport Canada knew of Team Canada sexual assault allegations in 2018
Michel Ruest, a senior director of Sport Canada, says the federal organization was made aware of an alleged sexual assault involving members of Team Canada's world junior hockey team in late June 2018, but did not follow up with Hockey Canada over the next four years.
'Move forward together': Pope holds giant public mass in Edmonton football stadium
Pope Francis spoke about the importance of grandparents and the elderly as thousands gathered for a public mass at Edmonton's football stadium Tuesday, a day after the pontiff apologized for abuses committed at Catholic-run residential schools.
BREAKING | 'Freedom Convoy' organizer Tamara Lich to be released on bail, again
'Freedom Convoy' organizer Tamara Lich has once again been ordered released from jail after the Ontario Superior Court found errors in the decision to revoke her bail two weeks ago.
Former Canucks player Jake Virtanen found not guilty in sexual assault trial
A jury has found former Vancouver Canucks forward Jake Virtanen not guilty of sexual assault.
'Historic' housing correction is underway in Ontario, RBC says. This is how much prices could fall
A 'historic' housing correction is now underway in Canada and costlier markets in Ontario and British Columbia are likely to be the 'epicentre' of the downturn, a new report from RBC suggests.
'I got this wrong:' Shopify CEO announces plan to lay off 10 per cent of staff
Canadian tech giant Shopify Inc. will layoff 10 per cent of its workforce Tuesday because the company misjudged the growth of e-commerce.
Langley shooting: Woman describes encounter with suspected gunman
A Langley, B.C., woman says she’s amazed she’s still alive after a close encounter with the man who she believes was responsible for Monday's shooting spree.
Canadian doctors urge vaccination after first U.S. case of polio in a decade
Canadian infection experts are taking note after U.S. officials reported last week that an unvaccinated American was diagnosed with the country's first case of polio in nearly a decade.
Studies suggest COVID-19 likely emerged from Wuhan market
New studies published in the peer-reviewed journal Science are offering new evidence that the Huanan food market in Wuhan, China, served as the 'early epicentre' of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Calgary
-
Stranger attempted to lure child into white van in Walden: police
Calgary police are investigating an attempted child luring incident reported in the community of Walden on Monday.
-
Calgary driving increasing COVID-numbers, according to wastewater tracking data, reproductive rate
COVID-19 transmission is increasing across Alberta but is spreading the fastest in Calgary according to data collected by the province's wastewater tracking system and analysis of the reproductive rate, or "R-value."
-
Calgary Coun. Carra apologizes for failing to disclose Inglewood property, tweet
Gian-Carlo Carra apologized on Tuesday for failing to properly disclose his financial interest in a property in Inglewood and also said he "stepped over the line" with a post on Twitter.
Saskatoon
-
'This is so unlike Dawn': Search for missing Saskatoon mom, 7-year-old son enters 2nd day
The search for a missing Saskatoon woman and her seven-year-old son continued Tuesday morning.
-
Two dead in fatal collision near Balgonie, Sask.
Two people are dead following a collision on Highway 1 near Balgonie, Sask., according to a news release from White Butte RCMP.
-
University of Sask. researchers uncover details of dogs' lives throughout time
Two University of Saskatchewan professors have delved into the development of dog diets in a recent research paper.
Regina
-
Two dead in fatal collision near Balgonie, Sask.
Two people are dead following a collision on Highway 1 near Balgonie, Sask., according to a news release from White Butte RCMP.
-
Plane disabled on Regina airport runway, no injuries reported
A privately owned airplane was disabled at the Regina International Airport (YQR) on Tuesday afternoon.
-
Public perception of Regina police falls for first time in 15 years: survey
Results of an annual community perceptions survey show that positive perceptions of the Regina Police Service (RPS) have declined for the first time in 15 years.
Atlantic
-
Criminal charge withdrawn against spouse of Nova Scotia mass killer
The criminal charge against Lisa Banfield for providing ammunition to the gunman who killed 22 Nova Scotians in April 2020 has been withdrawn.
-
Chronic RCMP officer shortages in rural areas evident in N.S. mass shooting: Mountie
A senior Mountie who investigated the 2020 mass shooting in Nova Scotia RCMP told a public inquiry on Tuesday that the federal police force suffers chronic staffing shortages in its rural detachments.
-
N.S.-P.E.I. ferry crossings to resume Wednesday; fire investigation ongoing
Ferry crossings between Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island will resume Wednesday following Friday’s fire on the MV Holiday Island.
Toronto
-
Tens of thousands of nurses on the sidelines as ERs on the brink of closure in Ontario
Tens of thousands of nurses are currently sitting on the sidelines as hospital emergency rooms in Ontario near the brink of closure due to staffing shortages.
-
Doug Ford relists his house for $400K less as GTA real estate market weakens
Doug Ford put his Etobicoke home up for sale on July 15 with an asking price of just under $3.2 million. But that listing was terminated on Monday and the premier has now relisted the property at $2,800,888.
-
'Historic' housing correction is underway in Ontario, RBC says. This is how much prices could fall
A 'historic' housing correction is now underway in Canada and costlier markets in Ontario and British Columbia are likely to be the 'epicentre' of the downturn, a new report from RBC suggests.
Montreal
-
'It doesn't really erase the damage': Residential school survivor still unsure if she'll attend Pope's visit
Some Indigenous communities say the Pope's visit doesn't do enough to heal the wounds caused by residential schools or help survivors.
-
Quebec alpinist Richard Cartier dies on world's second highest mountain
A Quebec mountaineer has died while attempting to climb K2, the world's second highest mountain.
-
COVID-19: Calls for caution at large-scale events in Quebec City for Pope's visit
Public health authorities in Quebec City are urging caution for when the papal visit shifts to the provincial capital on Wednesday, given a high COVID-19 transmission rate in the region.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 'Freedom Convoy' organizer Tamara Lich to be released on bail, again
'Freedom Convoy' organizer Tamara Lich has once again been ordered released from jail after the Ontario Superior Court found errors in the decision to revoke her bail two weeks ago.
-
'I got this wrong:' Shopify CEO announces plan to lay off 10 per cent of staff
Canadian tech giant Shopify Inc. will layoff 10 per cent of its workforce Tuesday because the company misjudged the growth of e-commerce.
-
Ottawa's COVID-19 death toll in 2022 surpasses 2021 total
Ottawa Public Health is reporting five new COVID-19 deaths in the capital, meaning there have now been more deaths from the disease in 2022 than in all of 2021.
Kitchener
-
Nurturing relationships and reconciliation: Growing garden brings together Indigenous community and Catholic church
A reconciliation garden is growing in Breslau thanks to a partnership between Anishnabeg Outreach and St. Mary’s Roman Catholic Church in Kitchener.
-
Kitchener bistro on the brink of closure
A Kitchener restaurant that merely survived the pandemic is once again on the brink of shutting down.
-
What a major housing market correction could mean for Waterloo region
A new report from Canada’s largest bank suggests the current housing market correction could turn out to be one of the largest in Canadian history, and markets in Ontario could see some of the biggest impacts.
Northern Ontario
-
Espanola woman charged in fatal Hwy. 17 crash
An 18-year-old woman from Espanola has been charged in a fatal crash last month that killed a 66-year-old Nairn Centre man, police say.
-
Algoma Public Health warns of new wave of COVID-19 cases
Officials at Algoma Public Health said Tuesday that there is an alarming trend in COVID-19 cases across Algoma over the past two weeks.
-
North Bay man celebrating big scratch ticket win
Jamie Bovey of North Bay has won the top prize playing the Instant Crossword game, Ontario Lottery and Gaming says.
Winnipeg
-
Taxi driver cleared in June sexual assault investigation, police still investigating
A cab driver with Unicity Taxi has been cleared of any wrongdoing after a sexual assault complaint was filed in June.
-
Winnipeg police searching for suspect after child assaulted while walking service dog
The Winnipeg Police Service is asking for the public’s help after a girl was involved in an unprovoked attack while she was walking her service dog Sunday evening.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 'Freedom Convoy' organizer Tamara Lich to be released on bail, again
'Freedom Convoy' organizer Tamara Lich has once again been ordered released from jail after the Ontario Superior Court found errors in the decision to revoke her bail two weeks ago.
Vancouver
-
Chilliwack mother remembered by family as 'loving, generous' knew shooting suspect: police
The family of one of two women killed in Chilliwack, B.C., last week says they'll never allow a murderer to put out her bright light or destroy the lives of her little boys.
-
Langley shooting suspect described as 'strange' in days leading up to rampage
The lone suspected gunman in a Langley, B.C. shooting spree is described as someone who was reclusive and began acting oddly just days before the deadly rampage.
-
Revelstoke Mountain Resort sued for negligence over bike crash
An Alberta man who was injured in a 2020 bike accident is suing the B.C. resort where it occurred as well as the manufacturer of the bike he was riding for negligence.
Vancouver Island
-
Nanaimo judge finds man not guilty of cocaine importation, trafficking
A man who was charged with importing and trafficking more than 11 kilograms of cocaine has walked free from a Nanaimo, B.C., courtroom.
-
'Extreme heat' blamed for new round of curbside collection delays in Greater Victoria
The Capital Regional District is warning residents to expect another week of delays in curbside recycling collection.
-
B.C. park ranked among 'most epic' campsites by Scouts Canada
Scouts Canada recently polled thousands of its members to determine the best campsites in the country, and one Vancouver Island park made the cut.