    • Oilers sign Mike Hoffman to PTO

    San Jose Sharks center Mike Hoffman during an NHL hockey game against the Ottawa Senators in San Jose, Calif., Saturday, March 9, 2024. (Jeff Chiu / Associated Press) San Jose Sharks center Mike Hoffman during an NHL hockey game against the Ottawa Senators in San Jose, Calif., Saturday, March 9, 2024. (Jeff Chiu / Associated Press)
    Former Senator and Shark Mike Hoffman has signed a professional try-out contract with the Edmonton Oilers.

    The team announced the signing Wednesday morning.

    Hoffman, a forward, spent the 2023-24 season with San Jose, skating in 66 games and counting 10 goals.

    From Kitchener, Ont., he was selected by Ottawa in the fifth round of the 2009 NHL Draft and spent seven seasons with the team before also playing in Florida, St. Louis and Montreal.

    NHL training camps opened Wednesday. 

