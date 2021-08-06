EDMONTON -- Defenceman Darnell Nurse has signed a long-term contract with the Edmonton Oilers.

Nurse, 26, will make an average of $9.25 million for eight seasons.

The #Oilers have signed Darnell Nurse to an eight-year contract extension.#LetsGoOilers — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) August 6, 2021

The new contract starts in 2022-23.

Nurse, drafted by the Oilers in 2013, played all 56 games last season and posted 36 points.