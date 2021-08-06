Advertisement
Oilers sign Nurse to 8-year contract extension with AAV of $9.25M
Published Friday, August 6, 2021 1:21PM MDT
Edmonton Oilers' Darnell Nurse (25), Leon Draisaitl (29) and Tyson Barrie (22) celebrate a goal against the Ottawa Senators during first period NHL action in Edmonton on Friday, March 12, 2021.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
EDMONTON -- Defenceman Darnell Nurse has signed a long-term contract with the Edmonton Oilers.
Nurse, 26, will make an average of $9.25 million for eight seasons.
The new contract starts in 2022-23.
Nurse, drafted by the Oilers in 2013, played all 56 games last season and posted 36 points.