Oilers sign veteran centre Riley Sheahan to one-year contract
Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Jonathan Bernier, centre, makes a save in front of Detroit Red Wings' Riley Sheahan during third period NHL hockey action in Toronto on Saturday, December 21, 2013. (THE CANADIAN PRESS / Chris Young)
Published Thursday, September 5, 2019 4:28PM MDT
Last Updated Thursday, September 5, 2019 4:40PM MDT
The Edmonton Oilers announced the signing of free agent centre Riley Sheahan today to a one-year contract.
Sheahan, 27, was drafted 21st overall by the Detroit in 2010 when current Oilers general manager Ken Holland was in charge of the Red Wings.
The Ontario native has played more than 400 NHL games with Detroit, the Pittsburgh Penguins and Florida Panthers, recording 58 goals and 149 career points.
He split last season between Pittsburgh and Florida.