The Edmonton Oilers announced the signing of free agent centre Riley Sheahan today to a one-year contract.

Sheahan, 27, was drafted 21st overall by the Detroit in 2010 when current Oilers general manager Ken Holland was in charge of the Red Wings.

The Ontario native has played more than 400 NHL games with Detroit, the Pittsburgh Penguins and Florida Panthers, recording 58 goals and 149 career points.

He split last season between Pittsburgh and Florida.