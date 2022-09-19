Oilers sign Virtanen, Demers to PTOs

The Edmonton Oilers announced Monday Jake Virtanen and Jason Demers were signed to professional tryout agreements.

Virtanen, a 26-year-old forward, and Demers, a 34-year-old defenceman, will join the Oilers' training camp ahead of the first preseason game on Sunday.

Virtanen spent last season in Russia's Kontinental Hockey League after the Vancouver Canucks bought him out in the summer of 2021.

The Canucks had opened an investigation into sexual misconduct allegations against the forward.

Virtanen was charged with sexual assault in January 2022 and found not guilty this summer.

Demers also played the 2021-22 season in Russia and represented Canada at the Olympics.