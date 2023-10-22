Edmonton

    • Oilers star Connor McDavid to miss at least a week with an upper-body injury

    Edmonton Oilers star forward Connor McDavid was expected to be out of the lineup for one to two weeks due to an upper-body injury, the NHL team said Sunday.

    McDavid, who has eight points (2-6) in five games this season, was injured during a 3-2 loss to the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday night.

    He missed the last few minutes of the third period and didn't play in the overtime.

    McDavid won the Hart Trophy as the NHL's most valuable player after recording a career-high 153 points last season.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 22, 2023

