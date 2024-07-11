Oilers star engaged to marry girlfriend after proposal in Spain

Edmonton Oilers superstar Leon Draisaitl is engaged to be married.

The 28-year-old centre proposed to his girlfriend, actor Celeste Desjardins, sharing photos Thursday of the tender seaside moment with the word "Forever" and a heart emoji to his Instagram account from the Spanish island of Mallorca.

Desjardins, also 28, hails from Sudbury, Ont., and has starred in such TV productions as 'Taken' and 'Fashionably in Love.'

She also posted about the moment to her Instagram account, saying "The easiest yes. I love you forever."

The engagement comes less than three weeks after the Oilers played in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final against the victorious Florida Panthers. Draisaitl is entering the final year of an eight-year contract with the Oilers.

The engagement also comes 16 days before another Oilers star ties the knot. Connor McDavid will marry fiance Lauren Kyle on July 27. The longtime couple announced their engagement in June last year.