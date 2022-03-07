Oilers start two-day 50/50 in support of Ukraine

The Edmonton Oilers kicked off a two-day 50/50 with several prizes in support of Ukraine.

The proceeds of the raffle will support the UCC-CUF Humanitarian Appeal as it delivers food and medicine to Ukrainians.

“The Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation stands in solidarity alongside the people of Ukraine,” said Corey Smith, Board Chair of the Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation. “Alberta is home to more than 345,000 people of Ukrainian heritage, and their culture and traditions are a significant part of the fabric of our community here in Oil Country.

"We encourage all Albertans to come together once again through the 50/50 in support of humanitarian efforts in Ukraine when they need it most.”

Participants who enter the draw in advance will be entered into these early bird draws:

Monday, March 7:

Loge Table to an Oilers 2021-22 Home Regular season Game: Tickets purchased before 12:00 p.m. MT ($1,800 value)

Loge Table to an Oilers 2021-22 Home Regular season Game: Tickets purchased before 2:00 p.m. MT ($1,800 value)

Loge Table to an Oilers 2021-22 Home Regular season Game: Tickets purchased before 4:00 p.m. MT ($1,800 value)

Ford Escape: Ticket purchased before 8:30 p.m. MT ($35,149 value)

Wednesday, March 9:

Four Lower Bowl Tickets to an Oilers 2021-2022 Regular Season game: Tickets purchased before 11:00 a.m. MT ($1,600 value)

Four Lower Bowl Tickets to an Oilers 2021-2022 Regular Season game: Tickets purchased before 12:00 p.m. MT ($1,600 value)

Four Lower Bowl Tickets to an Oilers 2021-2022 Regular Season game: Tickets purchased before 1:00 p.m. MT ($1,600 value)

$5,000 Cash Prize: Tickets purchased before 4:00 p.m. MT

$15,000 Cash Prize: Tickets purchased before 7:30 p.m. MT

People who buy $100 worth of tickets will also get a $25 Canadian Brewhouse gift card, the Oilers said.

The draw started at 9 a.m. and runs until 11 p.m. on Wednesday.

To purchase 50/50 tickets, click here.