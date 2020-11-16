EDMONTON -- The Edmonton Oilers are being sued by a Dallas hotel, TSN is reporting.

The lawsuit stems from a bounced cheque for $28,000 after the team stayed there last December.

The hotel also says the team hasn’t paid the bill for a $27,000 stay in March.

The Oilers played games in Dallas on Dec. 16, 2019 and March 3, 2020.

“We have the same challenges as every business navigating through the … global pandemic,” Tim Shipton of the Oilers Entertainment Group told TSN. “We are working diligently through our business operations and attending to outstanding issues from the unexpected stoppage of last season."

An Oilers official told TSN the club is working cooperatively to resolve the dispute.