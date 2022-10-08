Oilers superfan awaiting clinical trial screening to help treat inoperable brain cancer

The family of a six-year-old Oilers superfan is looking to raise awareness about a form of terminal brain cancer after their son's sudden diagnosis.

Nicole Fraiser and Richard Bourgeault explained that their journey started after noticing their son's face had become half paralyzed, had slurred speech, and his eyes not closing.

This July, Karter Bourgeault was diagnosed with diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma or DIPG.

The cancer grows in the brain stem's pons, rendering it inoperable.

Nicole told CTV News Edmonton that there is no known cure for it, with radiation therapy used to slow its progression.

"They're typically given a survival rate of nine months to two years," she added.

Richard says his son's happy places include school, playing with friends, swimming, and cheering on the Edmonton Oilers.

"He loves going to hockey games," Richard said. "He's a huge Oilers fan."

Oilers superfan Karter Bourgeault and his parents, Richard and Nicole (Supplied).

While undergoing radiation therapy, Karter had a Connor McDavid-inspired mask and special Oilers poster where he placed jerseys to signify a completed treatment.

"I had 31 jerseys on the poster," Karter said.

Oilers superfan Karter Bourgeault prepares for a radiation treatment with his Connor McDavid-inspired mask (Supplied).

Oilers superfan Karter Bourgeault's poster where each jersey signifies a completed radiation therapy session (Source: Bourgeault family).

He completed his last radiation treatment on his birthday in late September. Since then, his mother says she's noticed a difference, with Karter's speech improving.

"He's able to walk a little bit better," Nicole said. "He's more confident in his own skin."

The family has managed to find a clinical trial in Washington, D.C., and paid a $35,000 retainer to start the screening process.

"They think he's a good candidate, but he has to go through more tests to make sure he qualifies for it," Nicole said.

If selected, Karter will be the third child to undergo the experimental treatment.

In the meantime, his parents are hoping to raise awareness about the cancer and raise funds to support his treatment.

Oilers superfan Karter Bourgeault was recently diagnosed with a terminal form of brain cancer (Supplied).

At the first onset of symptoms, Nicole said her son had been misdiagnosed, with doctors believing he had developed Bell's palsy.

According to the DIPG Network, the cancer primarily affects children and makes up 10 to 15 per cent of all brain tumours.

Most diagnoses are made when youth are between five and seven years old, with researchers unsure why it affects kids.

"We want to get awareness out there so there can be more studies done, more treatments, things like that," Nicole said. "It creeps up very fast and is very aggressive."

"If there's something that seems a little bit off, if it's just even the speech slightly changing, get it checked," she added. "No sign is too little."

The family has a GoFundMe page and created a Facebook page for people to follow Karter's crusade with DIPG.

"We won't give up our fight," Nicole said.

"He's our everything," Richard added.