EDMONTON -- The Oilers Entertainment Group will require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test from fans, a source told TSN 1260's Jason Gregor.

In a report for Oilersnation, Gregor said OEG is working on its COVID-19 protocols for the upcoming NHL season and would make an announcement when it's finalized.

Gregor reported the Oilers will ask for proof of vaccination or a negative test within 48 to 72 hours of the game. Children under 12 would be exempt but have to attend with a fully vaccinated adult, he added.

"I'm told the OEG has spent the past few weeks finalizing its plan so fans will have a clear understanding of what they will need to produce upon arrival at the arena," Gregor wrote. ​

A number of NHL teams, including the Calgary Flames, Toronto Maple Leafs and Winnipeg Jets have made similar announcements.

CTV News Edmonton has reached out to OEG.