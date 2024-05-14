Oilers to bench Skinner as Pickard takes starter's net in morning skate
The Edmonton Oilers appear to be making a change in net for Game 4 against the Vancouver Canucks Tuesday night.
Goaltender Calvin Pickard was in the starter's net during the morning skate at Rogers Place, TSN's Ryan Rishaug reported.
Pickard, 32, replaced Stuart Skinner after two periods in Game 3 because the Oilers' starter allowed four goals on 15 shots.
Skinner has a save percentage of .877 through the Oilers' eight playoff games. Against the Canucks, that statistic is .793.
He apologized to reporters on Monday for not speaking to media after the Game 3 loss.
Leon Draisaitl, Adam Henrique, Evander Kane and Mattias Ekholm did not skate Tuesday morning, according to reports.
Game 4 is at 7:30 p.m. MT.
With files from CTV News Edmonton's Craig Ellingson
Alice Munro, Nobel literature winner revered as short story master, dead at 92
Nobel laureate Alice Munro, the Canadian literary giant who became one of the world's most esteemed contemporary authors and one of history's most honoured short story writers, has died at age 92.
Latest updates on air quality alerts, and when the smoke may reach Ontario and Quebec
Wildfires have led Environment Canada to issue air quality advisories for parts of B.C., Alberta, Manitoba, Saskatchewan and the Northwest Territories, as forecasters warn the smoke could drift farther east.
Are these Canada's best restaurants? Annual top 100 list revealed
The annual list of Canada's top restaurants in the country was just released and here are the places that made the 2024 cut.
Attack on prison van in France kills 2 officers, inmate escapes
Armed assailants killed two French prison officers and seriously wounded three others in an attack on a convoy in Normandy on Tuesday and an inmate escaped, officials said.
Steal a car, lose your driver's licence for 10 years under new Ontario proposal
Repeat car thieves may face lengthy licence bans under proposed changes to Ontario’s Highway Traffic Act.
$1.6B parts plant for Honda electric vehicle batteries coming to Niagara Region
A Japanese company has announced it will build an approximately $1.6-billion plant in Ontario's Niagara Region that will make a key electric vehicle battery component as part of Honda's supply chain in the province.
B.C. brings in law on name changes on day that child killer's new identity revealed
The BC NDP have tabled legislation aimed at stopping people who have committed certain heinous acts from changing their names.
Manitoba premier to visit areas impacted by wildfire
Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew will get a close-up look at the devastation from a large wildfire burning in northern Manitoba Tuesday.
1 killed, 3 injured including toddler, after Hwy. 417 crash in Ottawa
Ontario Provincial Police are responding to a fatal collision involving two vehicles on Highway 417 in Ottawa's west end on Tuesday morning.
