Oilers to bench Skinner as Pickard takes starter's net in morning skate

The Edmonton Oilers appear to be making a change in net for Game 4 against the Vancouver Canucks Tuesday night.

Goaltender Calvin Pickard was in the starter's net during the morning skate at Rogers Place, TSN's Ryan Rishaug reported.

Pickard, 32, replaced Stuart Skinner after two periods in Game 3 because the Oilers' starter allowed four goals on 15 shots.

Skinner has a save percentage of .877 through the Oilers' eight playoff games. Against the Canucks, that statistic is .793.

He apologized to reporters on Monday for not speaking to media after the Game 3 loss.

Leon Draisaitl, Adam Henrique, Evander Kane and Mattias Ekholm did not skate Tuesday morning, according to reports.

Game 4 is at 7:30 p.m. MT.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Craig Ellingson