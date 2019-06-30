

Brett Barrett, CTV News Edmonton





The Edmonton Oilers have placed defenceman Andrej Sekera on unconditional waivers for the purposes of buying out his contract.

The native of Bojnice, Slovakia, played four seasons with the Oilers, scoring 77 points in 221 games. He also added three points in 11 playoff games.

The veteran defenceman has battled injuries the past two seasons.

Sekera tore his ACL during the Oilers playoff run in 2017, causing him to miss 46 games during the 2017-18 season.

Last summer, he injured his Achilles tendon while training, and missed another 58 games in the 2018-19 season.

Sekera had two seasons left on his six-year, $33-million-dollar contract.

The buyout will free up $3 million in cap space for the Oilers ahead of the opening of NHL free agency on Monday, according to salary cap data website CapFriendly.

The buyout penalty will cost the Oilers $2.5 million in cap space in each of the next two seasons, and $1.5 million in 2021-22 and 2022-23, the website said.

Sekera signed with the Oilers on July 1, 2015.