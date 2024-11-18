Oilers to face Canadiens Monday night, Nurse unlikely to play

The Edmonton Oilers seem to be emerging from their early-season slump, and they'll look to continue the turnaround when they visit the Montreal Canadiens on Monday.

After reaching the Stanley Cup Final last summer, the Oilers started this season with a modest 6-7-1 record. However, Edmonton is now riding a four-game points streak (3-0-1) into Monday's date in Montreal.

The Oilers came close to making it three straight overtime wins within that point streak, but their luck in the extra frame ran out in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs. Edmonton did well just to get the game beyond regulation, as Leon Draisaitl scored the equalizer with 89 seconds remaining in the third period.

Darnell Nurse's status was of greater concern Saturday, as the defenseman left the game with what the Oilers officially described as an upper-body injury. Early in the second period, an illegal high check to the head from Toronto's Ryan Reaves left Nurse bloodied and down for a few minutes before he slowly left the ice. Reaves was later suspended for five games for the hit.

"He's a very important piece of our team ... (other defensemen) stepped up with his absence but you can't replace Darnell," Edmonton coach Kris Knoblauch said.

Nurse is unlikely to play Monday, which could leave the Oilers even thinner on the blue line. Viktor Arvidsson has missed two straight games with an undisclosed injury, though he is back practicing.

The Canadiens are another team hoping they finally have their season on track. After a six-game winless streak (0-5-1) sent Montreal to the bottom of the Atlantic Division, the Habs are 2-1-0 in their last three games.

Saturday's 5-1 home win over the Columbus Blue Jackets was one of Montreal's stronger performances of the season. Nick Suzuki's go-ahead goal 15:49 into the second period was the first of four unanswered Canadiens goals, as the Habs sealed the game with a trio of third-period scores.

Beyond the offensive surge, it was a much-needed solid defensive performance from a Canadiens team that is among the NHL leaders in goals allowed (71).

"Getting pucks off our stick 5-on-5 as well from the blue line, and not trying to be perfect with what we were doing on the blue line and I think it led to a lot of chances offensively," said Habs defenseman Mike Matheson, who had a goal and an assist Saturday.

Montreal's defensive corps now face the major challenge of trying to contain Draisaitl and Connor McDavid. Edmonton's superstar forwards are each on four-game multi-point streaks -- McDavid has 11 points (four goals, seven assists) over his last four games, while Draisaitl has eight (four goals, four assists).

Suzuki leads the Canadiens with 18 points (seven goals, 11 assists) this season.

The Oilers also play Tuesday against the Ottawa Senators, so goalies Stuart Skinner and Calvin Pickard will split the back-to-back starts in some order. Skinner has gotten the majority of ice time this season but has a 3.28 GAA in 12 games, while Pickard has a 2.49 GAA in seven games.

Sam Montembeault has played in each of Montreal's last seven games (starting six) and figures to be in the net once more against Edmonton. With Cayden Primeau struggling, Monteambeault has kept earning the playing time with a 2.59 goals-against average in his last seven outings.