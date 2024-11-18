Oilers to face Canadiens Monday night, Nurse unlikely to play
The Edmonton Oilers seem to be emerging from their early-season slump, and they'll look to continue the turnaround when they visit the Montreal Canadiens on Monday.
After reaching the Stanley Cup Final last summer, the Oilers started this season with a modest 6-7-1 record. However, Edmonton is now riding a four-game points streak (3-0-1) into Monday's date in Montreal.
The Oilers came close to making it three straight overtime wins within that point streak, but their luck in the extra frame ran out in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs. Edmonton did well just to get the game beyond regulation, as Leon Draisaitl scored the equalizer with 89 seconds remaining in the third period.
Darnell Nurse's status was of greater concern Saturday, as the defenseman left the game with what the Oilers officially described as an upper-body injury. Early in the second period, an illegal high check to the head from Toronto's Ryan Reaves left Nurse bloodied and down for a few minutes before he slowly left the ice. Reaves was later suspended for five games for the hit.
"He's a very important piece of our team ... (other defensemen) stepped up with his absence but you can't replace Darnell," Edmonton coach Kris Knoblauch said.
Nurse is unlikely to play Monday, which could leave the Oilers even thinner on the blue line. Viktor Arvidsson has missed two straight games with an undisclosed injury, though he is back practicing.
The Canadiens are another team hoping they finally have their season on track. After a six-game winless streak (0-5-1) sent Montreal to the bottom of the Atlantic Division, the Habs are 2-1-0 in their last three games.
Saturday's 5-1 home win over the Columbus Blue Jackets was one of Montreal's stronger performances of the season. Nick Suzuki's go-ahead goal 15:49 into the second period was the first of four unanswered Canadiens goals, as the Habs sealed the game with a trio of third-period scores.
Beyond the offensive surge, it was a much-needed solid defensive performance from a Canadiens team that is among the NHL leaders in goals allowed (71).
"Getting pucks off our stick 5-on-5 as well from the blue line, and not trying to be perfect with what we were doing on the blue line and I think it led to a lot of chances offensively," said Habs defenseman Mike Matheson, who had a goal and an assist Saturday.
Montreal's defensive corps now face the major challenge of trying to contain Draisaitl and Connor McDavid. Edmonton's superstar forwards are each on four-game multi-point streaks -- McDavid has 11 points (four goals, seven assists) over his last four games, while Draisaitl has eight (four goals, four assists).
Suzuki leads the Canadiens with 18 points (seven goals, 11 assists) this season.
The Oilers also play Tuesday against the Ottawa Senators, so goalies Stuart Skinner and Calvin Pickard will split the back-to-back starts in some order. Skinner has gotten the majority of ice time this season but has a 3.28 GAA in 12 games, while Pickard has a 2.49 GAA in seven games.
Sam Montembeault has played in each of Montreal's last seven games (starting six) and figures to be in the net once more against Edmonton. With Cayden Primeau struggling, Monteambeault has kept earning the playing time with a 2.59 goals-against average in his last seven outings.
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Halifax police say Walmart employee's death isn't suspicious; no details released
Police in Halifax say the death of a Walmart employee who was found inside an oven in the store last month is not suspicious, but they are refusing to release any additional details.
Canada Post, union set to meet with newly appointed mediator Monday
Canada Post and the Canadian Union of Postal Workers (CUPW) are meeting with a special mediator for the first time Monday to continue talks as they enter the fourth day of a national strike.
Parts of Canada will see up to 30 centimetres of snow. Here's where
Canadians are bracing for a chilly start to the week as snowfall and other wintry conditions are expected to make landfall across western and eastern provinces.
9 injured, including 2 critically, after stolen vehicle collides with TTC bus in Toronto: police
Nine people were injured, including two critically, after a stolen vehicle collided with a TTC bus in North York early Monday morning, Toronto police say.
Moscow warns U.S. over allowing Ukraine to hit Russian soil with longer-range weapons
The Kremlin warned Monday that President Joe Biden's decision to let Ukraine strike targets inside Russia with U.S.-supplied longer-range missiles adds "fuel to the fire" of the war and would escalate international tensions even higher.
WATCH Live at 12:30 p.m. EST: Prince Harry meeting with children in Vancouver
Prince Harry will meet with children in Vancouver as part of his work with the Invictus Games to bring the event to schools everywhere.
Ottawa family heartbroken after being scammed out of more than $22K on fake Taylor Swift tickets
A few weeks ago, they learned the tickets they booked last August were never real.
Russian ballet star Vladimir Shklyarov dies after falling from building
Vladimir Shklyarov, a world-renowned Russian ballet star, has died after falling from the fifth floor of a building on Saturday.
Trudeau says he could have acted faster on immigration changes, blames 'bad actors'
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the federal government could have acted faster on reining in immigration programs, after blaming 'bad actors' for gaming the system.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Calgary
-
Calgary's living wage now $10 per hour above Alberta's minimum wage
Calgarians are struggling with rising costs more than ever and their paycheques aren't keeping up, a new report says.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER City of Calgary under snowfall warning as 10 cm expected through the day
The dreamy weather that Calgarians were enjoying for the first portion of November came to a grinding halt Monday morning.
-
Budget talks begin at Calgary city hall
City council will start discussing mid-cycle budget adjustments on Monday, which may include property tax increases.
Lethbridge
-
Protesters rally against possible revival of proposed Grassy Mountain coal project
Protesters against the proposed Grassy Mountain coal mining project demonstrated in downtown Calgary Friday.
-
Lethbridge and area charities, businesses to be impacted by Canada Post workers strike
Early Friday morning, the union representing Canada Post workers officially went on strike. The strike will have a wide-reaching impact on many Canadians, and it comes at a difficult time for charities.
-
Lethbridge-West residents still without representation five months after MLA resignation
A back-and-forth question between Alberta Premier Danielle Smith and Alberta NDP Leader Naheed Nenshi when it comes to calling a Lethbridge-West byelection has no distinct answer nearly five months later.
Saskatoon
-
Winter storm watch upgraded to warning for northeastern Sask.
A winter storm watch has been upgraded to a warning for parts of northeastern Saskatchewan, Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) says. With as much as 30 centimetres of snow possible in some areas.
-
Saskatoon police say downtown stabbing 'unrelated' to Santa Claus Parade
A 33-year-old woman was stabbed in downtown Saskatoon on Saturday, and police want to clarify it was not connected to the Santa Claus Parade.
-
Police in Prince Albert ask east side residents to check video cameras after weekend shooting
Police in Prince Albert are asking people who live near the Max Clunie Field to check their home surveillance cameras after a shooting in the area on Sunday.
Regina
-
WestJet planning expanded summer 2025 domestic service for Saskatchewan
WestJet says it is planning to increase domestic service in Saskatchewan in the summer of 2025 by increasing seat capacity 23 per cent in Regina and 19 per cent in Saskatoon.
-
Winter storm watch upgraded to warning for northeastern Sask.
A winter storm watch has been upgraded to a warning for parts of northeastern Saskatchewan, Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) says. With as much as 30 centimetres of snow possible in some areas.
-
Canada Post, union set to meet with newly appointed mediator Monday
Canada Post and the Canadian Union of Postal Workers (CUPW) are meeting with a special mediator for the first time Monday to continue talks as they enter the fourth day of a national strike.
Vancouver
-
Surrey crash leaves one dead and part of Highway 99 closed for morning commute
At least one person has died after a rollover crash on Highway 99 in Surrey early Monday morning.
-
Fall storm bringing 'very windy conditions' to B.C.'s South Coast this week
Forecasters are expecting intense winds to batter B.C.’s South Coast this week during the region’s latest fall storm.
-
Eby introduces new-look B.C. NDP cabinet in slim, one-seat majority government
Premier David Eby will introduce his new cabinet in British Columbia today after last month's tight election win that gave his New Democrats a slim, one-seat majority.
Vancouver Island
-
Eby introduces new-look B.C. NDP cabinet in slim, one-seat majority government
Premier David Eby will introduce his new cabinet in British Columbia today after last month's tight election win that gave his New Democrats a slim, one-seat majority.
-
B.C. man to cycle length of New Zealand to raise funds for Movember
Stretching 3,000 kilometres from the tip of New Zealand to its southernmost point, with just a bicycle for transport and a tent to call home, bikepacking event Tour Aotearoa is not for the faint of heart.
-
Thinking about quitting social media? There may be another option, B.C. researcher says
Strategies for mitigating the negative mental health effects of social media tend to focus on reducing time spent scrolling, according to a B.C. researcher, who says there may be a way to limit the harm without logging off.
Toronto
-
9 injured, including 2 critically, after stolen vehicle collides with TTC bus in Toronto: police
Nine people were injured, including two critically, after a stolen vehicle collided with a TTC bus in North York early Monday morning, Toronto police say.
-
Durham police say Oshawa woman was fatally stabbed in domestic incident
Durham Regional Police have identified a woman who they allege was fatally stabbed by her husband at their home in Oshawa over the weekend.
-
Trudeau says he could have acted faster on immigration changes, blames 'bad actors'
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the federal government could have acted faster on reining in immigration programs, after blaming 'bad actors' for gaming the system.
Montreal
-
Montreal man's story goes from racial profiling to HGTV show
Mactar Mbaye has made a career of flipping houses but his route to his dream job was a circuitous one, saying an ugly incident of racial profiling helped him find his voice and motivated him to be a positive role model.
-
F1 to move Canadian Grand Prix slot on calendar in drive to cut travel
Formula 1 will move the Canadian Grand Prix to a new slot in May from 2026 in an effort to cut down on travel and its environmental impact.
-
Man arrested after police pursuit in Montreal
A man in his 20s is in police custody after a vehicle pursuit in Montreal.
Atlantic
-
Halifax police say Walmart employee's death isn't suspicious; no details released
Police in Halifax say the death of a Walmart employee who was found inside an oven in the store last month is not suspicious, but they are refusing to release any additional details.
-
Canada Post, union set to meet with newly appointed mediator Monday
Canada Post and the Canadian Union of Postal Workers (CUPW) are meeting with a special mediator for the first time Monday to continue talks as they enter the fourth day of a national strike.
-
N.B. RCMP search Upper Tracy area for Fredericton man missing since May
The New Brunswick RCMP says the search is ongoing for a 40-year-old man who has been missing since May.
Winnipeg
-
Winter storm heading to Manitoba
A winter storm is heading to western Manitoba this week.
-
Trial begins for men accused in migrants' deaths near Manitoba border crossing
A trial is to begin today for two men accused of smuggling migrants across the Canada-U. S. border.
-
WestJet ups flights from Winnipeg airport to Orlando, makes Nashville route permanent
WestJet is adding more flights from the Winnipeg Richardson International Airport to destinations across Canada and the United States.
Ottawa
-
Inquest into the 2016 death of Abdirahman Abdi in Ottawa begins today
An inquest begins today into the 2016 death of Abdiraham Abdi, who died after an altercation with Ottawa police officers in 2016. The inquest is scheduled for 21 days, and will hear from approximately 25 witnesses.
-
'It's all caught up to us now': Low Canadian dollar hits locally owned grocery store
The Canadian dollar is at its lowest level since May 2020, with $1 CAD converting to $0.71 U.S. That means purchasing produce from the states is more expensive for Alfonso Curcio, the owner of Farmer’s Pick in Ottawa.
-
Ottawa family heartbroken after being scammed out of more than $22K on fake Taylor Swift tickets
A few weeks ago, they learned the tickets they booked last August were never real.
Northern Ontario
-
Halifax police say Walmart employee's death isn't suspicious; no details released
Police in Halifax say the death of a Walmart employee who was found inside an oven in the store last month is not suspicious, but they are refusing to release any additional details.
-
Eight Sudbury school bus routes cancelled due to vandalism
Hundreds of Sudbury families are scrambling to find transportation for their children after eight school bus routes were cancelled Monday due to vandalism.
-
Ottawa family heartbroken after being scammed out of more than $22K on fake Taylor Swift tickets
A few weeks ago, they learned the tickets they booked last August were never real.
Barrie
-
Collingwood’s tree lighting miss: Holiday blunder lights up social media
This year, Collingwood’s Christmas tree debuted Saturday with what some described as an underwhelming display, prompting both criticism and sympathy for the organizers.
-
Father with child passenger crashes into ditch, blows 3x over legal alcohol limit: OPP
Police charged a woman with exceeding the legal alcohol limit by three times following a collision in Severn Township.
-
Driver dies in collision with tree after vehicle bursts into flames
Provincial police are investigating a collision in Bracebridge that claimed the life of one person over the weekend.
Kitchener
-
More than 40 councillors sign letter against use of notwithstanding clause to deal with encampments
A group of municipal and regional councillors in Ontario have come together to speak out against the potential use of the Notwithstanding Clause to deal with encampments.
-
Brantford urges province to prioritize new hospital
The City of Brantford is urging the province to earmark funds for a new hospital.
-
9 injured, including 2 critically, after stolen vehicle collides with TTC bus in Toronto: police
Nine people were injured, including two critically, after a stolen vehicle collided with a TTC bus in North York early Monday morning, Toronto police say.
London
-
Commercial vehicles collide in Oxford County, minor injuries reported
Oxford OPP report being no scene in the area of Road 74 and 19th Line about five minutes north of Thamesford, where two vehicles collided.
-
Fog covers most of southwestern Ontario on Monday morning
A fog advisory is in effect for most of the London region Monday morning. According to Environment Canada, near zero visibility is expected or occurring.
-
Two hospitalized in assault in Tillsonburg
Police say that at roughly 1:00 a.m. Sunday morning, they were called to an address on Dogwood Drive in Tillsonburg for report of an assault.
Windsor
-
'Intermittent noises' possible during police training near downtown
Windsor police are informing the public of some training taking place near the downtown core all week.
-
Foreigner stopping at Caesars Windsor during extension of farewell tour
Legendary rock band Foreigner is scheduled to perform at Caesars Windsor on their Farewell Tour next summer.
-
One person sent to hospital following Belle River incident
One person was sent to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries following an incident in Belle River on Saturday.