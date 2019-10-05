

Brett Barrett, CTV News Edmonton





The Oilers are gearing up to face the Los Angeles Kings without one of their key defenseman, Adam Larsson.

Larsson is on Long-Term Injured Reserve (LTIR) after breaking his foot during the home opener on Wednesday.

He is expected to be out for at least six weeks.

Taking Larsson’s place in the line-up will be Joel Persson, who was activated from injured-reserve Saturday.

Persson injured his shoulder in the Sept. 24 preseason game against the Arizona Coyotes.

The #Oilers have activated defenceman Joel Persson from Injured Reserve & have assigned defenceman William Lagesson to the @Condors. pic.twitter.com/UOaiudusO5 — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) October 5, 2019

Ethan Bear will also be in the line-up. He was briefly assigned to the Oilers’ AHL affiliate as part of a series of paper transactions to maximize cap space following Larsson’s injury.

Evan Bouchard and William Lagesson were temporarily called up to the main club, but have since been returned to the Bakersfield Condors.

Josh Archibald (healthy scratch) and Alex Chiasson (sick) are out of the line-up for Saturday night’s game. Taking their place in the line-up is Patrick Russell and Tomas Jurco.

Mike Smith is getting his second consecutive start over Mikko Koskinen.

Former Oilers coach Todd McLellan is back in Edmonton for the first time after being fired last November.

McLellan was hired as the head coach of the Kings in April.

The game starts at 8 p.m.