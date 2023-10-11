Edmonton

    • Oilers to hold autograph session at West Edmonton Mall on Thursday

    Connor McDavid signs autographs at West Edmonton Mall on Feb. 18, 2019. Connor McDavid signs autographs at West Edmonton Mall on Feb. 18, 2019.

    The Edmonton Oilers will hold a public autograph signing on Thursday at West Edmonton Mall.

    Players will sign autographs from 6 to 8 p.m.

    Fans will be able to start lining up at 6 a.m., WEM says there will be no access to the building before that time.

    Only the first 300 fans in line will be guaranteed an autograph from Connor McDavid or Leon Draisaitl.

    Fans will be able to bring an item for players to sign, or each player will have a player card available.

    McDavid will only be signing the provided player cards.

    There is a limit of one autograph per person per player.

    Posed photo opportunities will not be available. 

    You can find out where each player will be signing autographs by visiting the WEM website.

