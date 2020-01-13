EDMONTON -- Edmonton Oilers fans will get to see their favourite players up close at West Edmonton Mall later this month.

The team will hold an open practice and autograph session at the Ice Palace on Jan. 27.

"We are always excited to partner with West Edmonton Mall to bring a full team public autograph session to our amazing Oilers fans in Edmonton," said Tom Anselmi, the Oilers Entertainment Group president.

The practice will take place from 3:30 to 5 p.m. and the players will sign autographs from 6 to 8 p.m.

Fans can begin to line up at 6 a.m.

The first 400 fans lined up to see Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl at their respective tables are guaranteed an autograph, the Oilers said.