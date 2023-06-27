Oilers to open 2023-24 season against Canucks in Vancouver

The Edmonton Oilers start the 2023-24 NHL season on Wednesday, Oct. 11.

The Oilers start the season in Vancouver before they host the Canucks at Rogers Place on Saturday, Oct. 14.

The first Battle of Alberta comes on Saturday, Oct. 29 at Edmonton's Commonwealth Stadium for the NHL Heritage Classic.

The other three games against Calgary are on Jan. 20, Feb. 24 and April 6.

The Oilers will face the Vegas Golden Knights, the team that eliminated them in May and eventually won the Stanley Cup, on Nov. 28, Feb. 6 and April 10.

For the full schedule, click here.