Oilers to play defenceman Broberg vs. Coyotes following long AHL stint

With the Edmonton Oilers locked into their National Hockey League playoff position, some players will get some game time off — with others scoring opportunities.

That includes Philip Broberg, the defenceman who started the regular season on the Oilers roster before being reassigned to their farm team in Bakersfield, Calif., in late November.

Broberg and his agent reportedly asked for and received permission from the Oilers to seek a trade not long after his demotion earlier this season, but that didn't happen, obviously.

The eighth overall pick from the 2019 NHL Draft has played 79 games in the big leagues over the last three seasons, scoring two goals and nine assists while averaging 12:36 per game in ice time.

The Oilers recalled Broberg from the American Hockey League on Tuesday and will suit up Wednesday night in Arizona against the Coyotes.

Edmonton will finish as the second seed in the Pacific Division regardless of the outcome of their final two games.

Head coach Kris Knoblauch said Broberg and Troy Stetcher will draw in on the Oilers blueline in place of defensive stalwarts Darnell Nurse and Cody Ceci.

The 22-year-old Swede told media following morning skate he felt he's taken some strides over the last 20-30 games with the AHL Condors to improve and that he's "ready to show what (he) can do."

"I've been playing a lot of games and a lot of minutes down there, and feeling good about myself," said Broberg, who's scored five goals and 30 assists in 48 AHL games this campaign.

"Playing a lot of minutes (will) hopefully help me tonight."