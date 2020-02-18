EDMONTON -- February is Hockey is for Everyone month and the Oilers have a special night planned when they face the Boston Bruins on Feb. 19.

Hockey is for Everyone is an NHL initiative with the goal of driving positive social change and fostering more inclusive communities.

The program, which started in 1998, celebrates people who are passionate about the sport regardless of differences like race, religion, gender or sexual orientation.

The Oilers game against the Bruins isn’t the first event the team is hosting this year.

Earlier in the month, 25 students from Amiskwaciy Academy got the chance to play hockey with NHL alumni Shawn Belle, Kevin Lowe, Jeff Deslauriers and Rob Brown.

Amiskwaciy Academy is one of several groups that have been invited to the Feb. 19 game. Representatives from the following groups will be attending the game:

Alberta Sport and Recreation Association for the Blind

Amiskwaciy Academy

Fruit Loop Edmonton

Edmonton Impact

The Edmonton Rage

NorQuest College

You Can Play

Pride Tape

The representatives will be on the concourse to provide information to attendees on their resources and programs.

A special on-ice presentation will also be held for the organizations attending to celebrate their commitment to supporting diversity and inclusivity.

Oilers players will be using Pride Tape, a rainbow tape created in Edmonton, on their sticks for the warmup on game night.

The sticks will be auctioned off at a future Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation online charity auction.

Fans are encouraged to show their support online using #HockeyIsForEveryone.

Puck drop is at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Rogers Place.