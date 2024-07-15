EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Oilers trade Bourgault to Senators for Jarventie, 4th-round pick

    Edmonton Oilers center Xavier Bourgault (54) reacts after scoring as Seattle Kraken defenseman Cale Fleury (8) skates away during the first period of a preseason NHL hockey game, Monday, Oct. 2, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Jason Redmond) Edmonton Oilers center Xavier Bourgault (54) reacts after scoring as Seattle Kraken defenseman Cale Fleury (8) skates away during the first period of a preseason NHL hockey game, Monday, Oct. 2, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Jason Redmond)
    The Edmonton Oilers have traded prospect Xavier Bourgault.

    The Oilers traded Bourgault and Jake Chiasson to the Ottawa Senators for Roby Jarventie and a fourth-round pick in the 2025 draft.

    The Senators drafted Jarventie 33rd overall in 2020. The 21-year-old played seven NHL games in Ottawa last season.

    The Finnish forward has played parts of four seasons with the Belleville Senators in the AHL where he scored 86 points.

