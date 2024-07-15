Oilers trade Bourgault to Senators for Jarventie, 4th-round pick

The Edmonton Oilers have traded prospect Xavier Bourgault.

The Oilers traded Bourgault and Jake Chiasson to the Ottawa Senators for Roby Jarventie and a fourth-round pick in the 2025 draft.

The Senators drafted Jarventie 33rd overall in 2020. The 21-year-old played seven NHL games in Ottawa last season.

The Finnish forward has played parts of four seasons with the Belleville Senators in the AHL where he scored 86 points.