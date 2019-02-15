The Edmonton Oilers have traded goaltender Cam Talbot for goaltender Anthony Stolarz.

Talbot played in 31 of Edmonton’s 57 games so far this season. He lost his starting job to Mikko Koskinen, who signed a three-year, $4.5 million AAV extension in January.

Talbot, who was in Edmonton for three-and-a-half seasons, will become a free agent in July.

Stolarz, 25, has played 12 games this season and has a 4-3-3 record. He was selected by Philadelphia in the second round of the 2012 NHL draft.