Oilers trade Cam Talbot to Flyers
Edmonton Oilers goalie Cam Talbot stops a shot against the San Jose Sharks during the third period in Game 3 of a first-round NHL hockey playoff series April 16, 2017, in San Jose, Calif. (Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP)
Published Friday, February 15, 2019 10:21PM MST
The Edmonton Oilers have traded goaltender Cam Talbot for goaltender Anthony Stolarz.
Talbot played in 31 of Edmonton’s 57 games so far this season. He lost his starting job to Mikko Koskinen, who signed a three-year, $4.5 million AAV extension in January.
Talbot, who was in Edmonton for three-and-a-half seasons, will become a free agent in July.
Stolarz, 25, has played 12 games this season and has a 4-3-3 record. He was selected by Philadelphia in the second round of the 2012 NHL draft.