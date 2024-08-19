EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Oilers trade Cody Ceci, 3rd-round pick to Sharks for Ty Emberson

    San Jose Sharks defenseman Ty Emberson watches a face off during an NHL hockey game against the Dallas Stars in Dallas, Saturday, March 2, 2024. (Tony Gutierrez / The Associated Press) San Jose Sharks defenseman Ty Emberson watches a face off during an NHL hockey game against the Dallas Stars in Dallas, Saturday, March 2, 2024. (Tony Gutierrez / The Associated Press)
    Share
    EDMONTON -

    The Edmonton Oilers traded defenseman Cody Ceci and a third-round draft pick in 2025 to the San Jose Sharks on Sunday for defenseman Ty Emberson.

    The 30-year-old Ceci had five goals and 20 assists in 79 games last season, his third with Edmonton. He added two goals and three assists in 24 games in the playoffs.

    Ceci has a year left on his contract at $3.25 million.

    The 24-year-old Emberson had a goal and nine assists in 30 games for San Jose last season.

    Earlier Sunday, the Oilers acquired Russian right wing Vasily Podkolzin from Vancouver for Ottawa’s fourth-round pick in 2025.

    The 23-year-old Podkolzin had two assists in 19 regular-season games and also appeared in two playoff games last season for Vancouver.

    The moves came after the the St. Louis Blues tendered offer sheets Tuesday to Oilers defenseman Philip Broberg and forward Dylan Holloway.

    The Blues offered a two-year contract at $4.58 million a season to Broberg and a two-year contract at $2.29 million a season to Holloway, putting Edmonton in a difficult salary-cap situation.

    The Oilers had seven days to match the deals for the two restricted free agents. If they don’t match, they’ll receive a second-round pick for Broberg and a third-round pick for Holloway as compensation.

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Veteran journalist and TV host Phil Donahue dies at 88: reports

    Phil Donahue, who changed the face of U.S. daytime television with a long-running syndicated talk show that highlighted topical and often provocative social and political issues, has died at age 88, NBC's 'Today' show reported on Monday, citing a statement from his family.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News