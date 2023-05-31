Oilers trade draft pick for rights to Red Deer Rebels forward

The Edmonton Oilers made their first trade of the offseason Wednesday, picking up 20-year-old prospect centreman Jayden Grubbe from the New York Rangers.

Grubbe, who was drafted in the third round in 2021, is from Calgary and played junior for the Red Deer Rebels.

In exchange, the Rangers received the Oilers fifth-round selection in next month's draft.

A 6'3" right-handed centreman, Grubbe scored 18 goals and added 49 assists in 64 games this year with the Rebels.

The trade leaves the Oilers with just three of their seven draft picks, after the others were included in deals for Mattias Ekholm, Nick Bjugstad and Derick Brassard.

The NHL Draft is June 28 and 29 in Nashville, Tenn.