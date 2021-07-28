Advertisement
Oilers trade Ethan Bear to Carolina
Published Wednesday, July 28, 2021 9:20AM MDT Last Updated Wednesday, July 28, 2021 9:56AM MDT
Edmonton Oilers' Ethan Bear (74) celebrates his goal during third period NHL action against the Montreal Canadiens, in Edmonton, Monday, April 19, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
EDMONTON -- The Edmonton Oilers have traded defenceman Ethan Bear to the Carolina Hurricanes.
The Oilers are receiving Warren Foegele in the trade.
This is a breaking news story. More to come…