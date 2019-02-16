The Edmonton Oilers have acquired Sam Gagner in exchange for Ryan Spooner.

The announcement means a return to Edmonton for Gagner: the 29-year-old forward from Oakville, Ont., was the Oilers’ first-round selection in the 2007 NHL Draft.

After the Oilers traded him in 2014, Gagner played with Arizona, Philadelphia, Columbus and Vancouver. He appeared in seven games for Vancouver this season, but spent most of the year with the American Hockey League’s Toronto Marlies.

The Oilers acquired Spooner in November for Ryan Strome. Spooner played 25 games for the Oilers, earning two goals and an assist.

Oilers defenceman Matt Benning has also been placed on injured reserve.