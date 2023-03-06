Oilers turn to Skinner in net after Campbell 'let them down' in 7-5 loss to Jets

His coach repeatedly refused to blame him for the loss, but Jack Campbell wasn't as easy on himself after the Edmonton Oilers fell 7-5 in Winnipeg on Saturday night.

The veteran goalie allowed six goals on 38 shots to record his fifth loss in a row.

"The guys played great…Just disappointing to let them down and a couple [goals] I want back and that would have been the difference," he told reporters.

"I just know I can be so much better for this group and I'm definitely going to keep working to get there."

The Oilers have scored four or more goals in each of Campbell's last five starts. But the team has also given up at least five goals in each, with three of those games ending in overtime or a shootout.

It's a sharp change for the netminder who won eight in a row before that.

Overall, Campbell's numbers have been well below his career averages. On Monday, he sat 45th in the NHL in goals-against-average (3.57) and 47th in save percentage (.882).

"I believe in my talent and I think I've shown it up until this year," Campbell said.

"I know it's right there and I just gotta keep working and I know I'll be there for this team."

Head coach Jay Woodcroft would not talk about Campbell specifically when asked about him on Saturday.

"We scored well enough to win but we didn't defend well enough to win," he said. "I just think our team wasn't good enough tonight."

The Oilers will start rookie goalie Stuart Skinner in Buffalo Monday.

He sits 27th in the NHL in goals-against-average (2.88) and 17th in save percentage (.912). Skinner played in the All-Star Game last month.

After the loss Saturday, Campbell's name was trending on Twitter in Edmonton with some suggesting the Oilers send him to the AHL in favour of third-string goalie Calvin Pickard.

That will not happen, said TSN's Ryan Rishaug Monday on the Jason Gregor Show.

"Campbell is not going anywhere. There's no sending him down, there's no conditioning stint, none of that is happening. They're riding with these two goalies," he said.

"When Skinner is playing well, and Campbell is not, they'll have to ride Skinner hard. If Campbell brings his game back around they will happily funnel him some starts. If Skinner's game falls out from underneath him, they're gonna have to pray Campbell can find his [game] for a time. These are the guys they brought to the dance."

The NHL's trade deadline was on Friday and the Oilers did not make any deals involving goalies.

The Oilers (34-22-8) and the Sabres (32-25-4) faceoff shortly after 5:30 p.m. MT.