Oilers unveil fresh look for Commonwealth Stadium ahead of 'warmer' Heritage Classic

Oilers legend Kevin Lowe wore sunglasses and a light sweater at Commonwealth Stadium Wednesday while promoting a fast-approaching outdoor hockey game.

It was sunny and 17 degrees C out, with a high of 19 C in the afternoon. Still, he's confident in a change of weather and new technology.

"Weather wise, the NHL has all the ice-making capacity," he told reporters.

The last time Lowe played in a Heritage Classic alumni game in Edmonton he says it was about -27 C but felt more like -37.

"That was the biggest problem in 2003: The ice was a little gravely, a little flaky, so the quality of the game wasn't as good but the NHL has had 20-plus years now of these games," Lowe said.

Edmonton will face off against the Calgary Flames at 5 p.m. on Oct. 29 for what's properly known as the 2023 Tim Hortons NHL Heritage Classic.

So the weather still has 11 days to chill out and help the ice makers.

It will mark the 20th anniversary of the original deep-freeze Heritage Classic in Edmonton on Nov. 22, 2003, when the Montreal Canadiens beat the home team 4-3.

The president of the Oilers Entertainment Group said there's a reason the game is being played in October and not deeper into the winter.

"I think our weather is changing as we go through into next week. I don't see anything that's going to be a major issue. Certainly going to be a little bit warmer [than in 2003], and yes, the October date was chosen for a reason," Stu Ballantyne said.

The average daytime high for Oct. 29 is 4 C, said CTV News Edmonton Chief Meteorologist Josh Classen, so plus temperatures are a strong possibility, at least until the sun goes down around 6 p.m.

"It won't be as warm as today or tomorrow. It's a long way off, but realistically it could be anywhere between a high of 0 and a high 10 degrees," he said.

"It's not going to be T-shirt weather but it's not going to be parkas and -30 wind chills either."

The weather is supposed to cool next week, Classen said, and the forecast will become more clear by Tuesday.

Oilers alum Kevin Lowe (left) and Oilers Entertainment Group President Stu Ballantyne (right) speak to reporters at Commonwealth Stadium on October 18, 2023. (Brandon Lynch/CTV News Edmonton)

'A GREAT WAY TO RECOGNIZE THE HOCKEY FANS'

Despite the cold and the loss, Lowe has fond memories of the 2003 event.

"It was a magical time, no question. The temperature really played into it, I'm sure. Although, Edmonton, Albertans show up enmasse for all the sporting events. So for it to be a sellout and as successful as it was, we were very pleased," he said.

"It's a fun time for the players and their families, of course two points are on the line and that's important, but it's special to have the opportunity."

The Heritage Classic was such a hit that the NHL has since hosted more than 30 outdoor games.

This year's Edmonton event will feature performances from Nickelback, Brett Kissel, The Rural Alberta Advantage, the Oilers' Drum and Brass Crew and a rotation of Indigenous performers.

Several Oilers alumni players will be in the stadium for the game, a number of Chiefs and Elders will take part in the opening ceremony and a pair of CT-155 Hawk jets from the Royal Canadian Air Force's 4 Cold Lake fighter base will do a fly over.

"It's going to be an amazing week. Everybody is going to be having a great time and there will be a lot of hockey going on around the city," Ballantyne said.

"It's a great way to recognize the hockey fans of Edmonton that drove the organization to think about this back in 2003 and what a great way to celebrate hockey and its roots on outdoor ice."

Tickets for the event were still on sale Wednesday, starting at about $180. Resale tickets were going from about $200 to $1,250.

Ballantyne said all are welcome to join the party, even Flames fans.

"We're hospitable. They're Albertans, it's a Battle of Alberta so you gotta have fans from both teams cheering it on," he said with a smile.

Dave Blais clears snow from the seats in the upper bowl of Commonwealth Stadium in preparation for the Heritage Classic outdoor hockey game Thursday, November 20, 2003 in Edmonton.(CP PHOTO/Adrian Wyld)