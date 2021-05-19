Advertisement
Oilers vs. Jets, Game 1: Tweets, pre-game and post-game coverage
Published Wednesday, May 19, 2021 12:42PM MDT
Share:
EDMONTON -- The Edmonton Oilers and Winnipeg Jets begin their seven-game series in Alberta's capital at 7 p.m. MST.
Follow all the tweets, pre-game and post-game coverage here, and on CTVNewsEdmonton.ca and CTVNewsWinnipeg.ca.
READ MORE
- Alberta, Manitoba not ready to let Oilers, Jets fans watch playoff games in person
- Game Day: Oilers fans to preface playoffs with parade
- 'He's just unique': Connor McDavid's masterful season continues with playoff push
- 'We were close': Jets-Oilers historic playoff battles still resonate with alumni
- 'They're fun little guys': Mark Scheifele brings his pet goats to Jets practice
RELATED IMAGES