Oilers win 16th straight by pouncing on Predators 4-1
Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl each had a goal and two assists as the Edmonton Oilers extended their impressive streak to 16 consecutive wins with a 4-1 victory over the Nashville Predators on Saturday.
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Zach Hyman also scored for the Oilers (29-15-1) who became just the third team in NHL history to have a streak hit the sweet 16 mark — the Columbus Blue Jackets won 16 games in 2016-17, and the Pittsburgh Penguins won a record 17 straight in 1992-93.
The Oilers are now 24-3-0 in their last 27 games and have gone a franchise-record 14 consecutive games allowing two or fewer goals.
Colton Sissons scored for the Predators (26-22-1), who have lost three of their last four.
Edmonton started the scoring eight minutes into the opening period on the power play as Nugent-Hopkins slid into the high slot and took a feed from Draisaitl before unleashing a quick wrist shot that beat Predators goalie Kevin Lankinen for his 12th goal of the season. McDavid picked up the other assist to extend his home scoring streak to 18 games.
Nashville had several solid chances in the first, none better than on their own power play four minutes later when it looked like Luke Evangelista had a sure goal, only to see Oilers starter Stuart Skinner come up with a huge blocker save.
The Oilers’ power play came through again with just over eight minutes remaining in the middle frame as McDavid sent it across to Draisaitl who unleashed a wicked one-timer for his 23rd. The goal was Draisaitl’s 800th career point, making him the fourth-fastest player to reach the milestone, doing so in 683 games.
Edmonton gave itself a bit of a cushion midway through the third as McDavid picked the puck up in traffic and went to swing behind the net before banking the puck off of Lankinen’s backside from behind the goal line for his 20th. It was McDavid’s second consecutive three-point game.
Nashville finally ended Skinner’s shutout bid with 6:33 to play in the third during a scramble in front of the Edmonton net as Sissons batted in a loose puck for his 13th of the season. It was the first goal Edmonton had allowed in 158 minutes of play.
Edmonton regained its three-goal edge with three minutes left to play as Hyman was able to score his 30th of the season into an empty net.
Up Next
Predators: Play the final game of a three-game road trip against the Senators in Ottawa on Monday.
Oilers: Have a lengthy break before travelling to Vegas to face the Golden Knights on Tuesday, Feb. 6.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 27, 2024
